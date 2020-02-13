Pretreatment Coatings Market Highlights of Business Opportunities | 2016 – 2024

The global market for pretreatment coatings derives much of its growth from the significant increase in the sales of the automobiles. Since pretreatment coatings is an essential pioneering stage for powder coatings, which offers superior finish and increased shelf life of the coating to the metal surface, their usage on metals, such as steel, copper, aluminum, zinc alloys, and galvanized steel has accelerated.

This market is witnessing remarkable gains on account of the wide-ranging application of pretreatment coatingsacross a number of end users, such as the automotive, furniture, industrial and household appliances, electronics, and the agricultural equipment industries, owing to its ability to offer longevity to products by shielding their components against corrosion. This, as a result, will drive the global pretreatment coatings market considerably in the years to come.

On the other hand, the increasing environmental concerns over metal finishing may limit the growth of this market in the near future, as toxicity of chromate has emerged as a major issue of concerns across the world. However, the augmenting investments by companies for the development of the zirconium-based chemistry blend in order to provide a conversion coating of zirconium oxide on clean metal surfaces will offer lucrative opportunities for the future progress of this market.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Overview

Pretreatment coatings form a crucial precursor stage for powder coatings and offer excellent appearance along with improved shelf life to the metal surface. The global market for pretreatment coatings is witnessing tremendous growth owing to their extensive applications across several end-user industries, including agricultural equipment, automobiles, industrial and household appliances, electronics, and furniture owing to its ability to provide long life to products by providing their components a protection against corrosion. The process of coating pretreatment includes chromating and phosphating process. Some of the metals for which powder coatings are used are aluminum, steel, zinc alloys, copper, and galvanized steel.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Key Trends

The rising spending on construction activities is providing a fillip to the global pretreatment coatings market. The increasing sales of automobiles are also working in favor of the market. Moreover, the robust growth of end-user industries, including aerospace and electronics, particularly in emerging countries is propelling the market. On the flip side, the growing environmental concerns regarding metal finishing are hampering the growth of the market. Chrome toxicity is a major concern as it can have adverse implications on the environment. Nevertheless, constant efforts by market players to develop eco-friendly coatings are likely to shape the future of the market.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Market Potential

There is a growing consumer preference for multi-functional pretreatment coatings, which provide functionalities beyond just aesthetic and protective properties. Over the past few years, the market has experienced an upswing in the demand for coatings that are environment-friendly and cost-effective. For instance, in December 2016, LOT Polish Airlines decided to opt for chrome-free aerospace primer coating system manufactured by PPG Industries for corrosion resistance to repaint a 737-400 airplane and three Embraer E175 jets, because it is eco-friendly and offers superior shine and gloss. Analysts predict that there will be an increase in the demand for such coatings in the near future and thus, more players will get involved in research and development activities to address this market need.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific will represent a large share in the market, on account of growing domestic demand. The easy availability of resources and increasing disposable income are also contributing to the growth of the region. Moreover, the expansion of the aerospace sector, especially in the Indonesia, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia is driving the demand for pretreatment coatings in the region.

The sharp rise in the demand for chrome-free pretreatment coatings coupled with stringent government regulations for reducing air pollution is the primary factor fueling the growth of Europe and North America. Germany and France will be among major revenue contributors in Europe. Rising vehicle production along with the increasing demand for replacing aging vehicles is translating into the greater uptake of pretreatment coatings in the region. In Latin America, Brazil is expected to be a sight of high growth throughout the forecast period. Its proximity to the U.S. is an important factor promoting set up of production facilities in the country.