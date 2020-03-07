Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices: Market Insights

Pressure Ulcer is a type of pressure injury that causes distortion of skin and tissue. Pressure ulcers are generally caused due to lack of poor nutrition, aging skin, friction, moisture, less mobility etc. Ulcers are formed in localized areas of the skin and underlying subcutaneous tissue over the bone. When the skin is exposed to prolong pressure starved with proper nutrients and oxygen, the tissue gets damaged leading to pressure ulcers. Thus, pressure ulcer detection devices are being developed to treat pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcer detection devices detect the changes in the concentration of oxygen during the restoration of flow of blood to the tissues within the localized areas of skin. Various pressure ulcer detection devices are being developed to detect the pressure ulcers such as SEM Scanner, smart bandages, Bluetooth-enabled fabric-based pressure sensor array, wearable wireless devices, and others.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices: Market Dynamics

Pressure ulcers have become acute and are a significant burden to the healthcare system. With the growing aging population, the incidence and prevalence rate is increasing. According to the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel report, around 2.5 million patients developed pressure ulcers every year with an incidence rate of 2.5% in hospitals and 60,000 deaths per year. The healthcare expenditure burden on pressure ulcer is gradually increasing. For example, in US cost for the healthcare system is US$9-11 billion per year. Per patients with stage III/IV pressure ulcer cost US$70-150 thousand. The growing number of aging population, increase in obesity and incontinence in urine, lack of poor nutrition will drive the growth of pressure ulcer detection devices. Another factor for the increase in demand in pressure ulcer detection devices is growing the diabetic population, kidney failure, heart failure, peripheral arterial disease and also Parkinson disease which makes the skin more delicate or fragile causing movement problems. Emerging innovation to heal pressure ulcers using gene therapy which includes cytokines and growth factors, adipose tissue or bone marrow-derived stem cell therapy may restrain the market of pressure ulcer detection devices.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market: Segmentation

The global pressure ulcer detection devices market is segmented by product type and end user.

Segmentation by Product Type Dynamic Supportive Surface Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Angiosome padding Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Thermographic Imaging System Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices SEM Scanner Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Capacitive Based Pressure Sensor Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Wireless Matt Pressure Sensor Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Wireless Shear Stress Adhesive Sensor Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Monitor Alert Protect system Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Others

Segmentation by End User Hospital settings Nursing homes settings Home care settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market: Overview

A pressure ulcer is a common issue in many hospital settings. Many physiological factors such as age, gender, race, mobility, weight have given birth to pressure ulcers. Reimbursement has also no longer being provided in many hospitals for pressure ulcer detection devices. Due to the lack of effective treatment and massive clinical need, new technologies are boosting the growth of pressure ulcer detection devices market. Mechanical solutions are no longer widely used as these methods are focused purely on prevention based on duration and not on physiological factors. However, numerous technologies have boosted the pressure ulcer detection devices market such as Dynamic Supportive Surface pressure ulcer detection devices which is a temperature control system used to prevent early onset of pressure ulcer. Also Thermographic Imaging System and the Monitor Alert Protect system is highly recommended pressure ulcer detection devices by many physicians due to its accuracy in detection of ulcers and also it can be used in all patients.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global versatile cryosurgical devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America exhibit substantial growth in the pressure ulcer detection devices market due to increase in aging population and advanced healthcare facilities which as a result have high impact in overall pressure ulcer detection devices market. Europe market protrude to have high growth in pressure ulcer detection devices market due to increasing burden of pressure ulcers and rising costs in healthcare . Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa is also stimulating the growth of the pressure ulcer detection devices market due to increasing diabetic population, lack of poor nutrition and other physiological factors is leading the pressure ulcer detection devices market.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global pressure ulcer detection devices market are Bruin Biometrics, LLC, 3M, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Abbott, HoverTech International, Coloplast, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Arjo, Acelity, Gordian Medical, Inc.