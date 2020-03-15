Pressure Switch Market 2019 Leading Industry Players: Honeywell International, Emerson Electric Co., SMC Corporation of America

Pressure Switch Market Overview

As per a detailed analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global pressure switch market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Pressure switches can be defined as the switches which closes or opens the circuit when certain amount of fluid pressure is achieved on the input terminal. The switches are extensively used in industries to monitor the system automatically which uses the pressurized fluid to control the circuit. Pressure switches are cost-effective and are highly reliable and are dominated by wide pressure range availability. These switches find applications across verticals such as beverage, automobile, machine tool, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and others. The developing economies will provide an impetus to the market’s growth.

Competitive Dashboard:

Eaton

ABB Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Danfoss

Baumer

Bosch Rexroth AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

SMC Corporation of America

Schneider Electric

Endress+Hauser Consult AG

SOR Inc.

Barksdale Inc.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The pressure switch market has experienced a tectonic surge in the past few years due to the surging investments in the automotive sector and smart cities along with the development in the infrastructural projects. As per the German Association of Automotive Industry, the sales of automotive sector experienced a boom of 5.3% from 201 to 2017. Thus, the growing demand for electric vehicles along with the booming automobile production across the globe is contributing to the growth of pressure switch market in the automotive and transportation industry. The rising application of pressure switch in hydraulics & pneumatic and HVAC is influencing the growth of the market across the globe. As per the Industrial Development Report 2018, governments worldwide are encouraging industrialization by highly investing in the industries. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

On the contrary, limited monitoring capabilities are considered to restrict the growth of pressure switch market during the assessment period.

Global Pressure Switch Market: Segmental Analysis

The global pressure switch market has been segmented on the basis of type, pressure range, application, end- user, and region.

By Type

Electromechanical

Solid-State

By Pressure Range

Below 100 bar

100 – 400 bar

Above 400 bar

By Application

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)

Monitoring & Control

Safety and Alarm Systems

Hydraulics & Pneumatics

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Process & Manufacturing Industry

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

Geographically, the pressure switch market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region occupied the largest market share in 2017. The region is considered to retain its growth in the long run due to the surging application of pressure switch in commercial and industrial sector. With developing economies registering a significant growth in the automation sector, the regional market is likely to gain prominence. Nations like India is highly contributing towards the manufacturing sector, which further influences the market growth in this region. Moreover, South Korea is extensively investing in automotive & transportation sector which triggers the demand for pressure switch market in this region.

Industry Updates

May 27, 2019: A part of the Endress+Hauser Group, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG continues its growth curve. The sensor specialist, on 24 May 2019 has officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel. The facility, which has been constructed at a cost of €15 million, offers double the floor space.

