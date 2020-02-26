Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2021

Summary

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Information by Compositions (Top coat, Face stock, Adhesive, and Liner) by Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Radiation, Hot Melt, and others) by Application (Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

The growing transportation and logistics industries are the key drivers of Pressure Sensitive labels market. With the growth of e-commerce industries, there is an increased need for warehousing solution. The need for product authentication, tamper evidence and security features have stimulated the market for pressure sensitive labels. Furthermore, the increased application across the sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and automotive has fueled the market for Pressure Sensitive labels used in packaging.

Key Players

The key players of global pressure sensitive labels market report include- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Technicote Inc., Lintec Corporation, 3M, NSD International, UPM Raflatac, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, NAStar Inc., and Reflex Labels Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market market is segmented on the basis of Compositions, Technology, Application and Region. On the basis of compositions it is segmented as top coat, face stock, adhesive, and liner. On the basis of technology it is segmented as water based, solvent based, radiation, hot melt, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Study Objectives of Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Compositions, Technology, Application and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market

