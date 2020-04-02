Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2021

Summary

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope by Compositions (Top coat, Face stock, Adhesive, and Liner) by Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Radiation, Hot Melt, and others) by Application (Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that the global pressure sensitive labels market has the potential to garner a stellar CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). The surging logistics and transportation industries are propelling the pressure sensitive labels market across the globe. Acknowledged as adhesive-backed labels, pressure sensitive labels are widely used in several applications due to their ease of use along with the ease they offer while incorporating other technologies like barcodes into their design. In product packaging, pressure sensitive labels act as information sources on pack contents and assist in locating the products with the help of barcodes, authentication, and tracking of devices.

Industry Updates

May 06, 2019: A pressure-sensitive adhesive coating manufacturer, Acucote has recently expanded their portfolio of durable pressure sensitive materials which can be printed on laser systems and pigment for industrial and chemical labeling applications.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The pressure sensitive labels market is likely to experience a sturdy growth rate across the globe due to the expanding logistics and transportation industries. With the evolving E-commerce industry, there is an extensive need for warehousing solutions. The increasing need for product tamper evidence, authentication, and security features have offered the pressure sensitive labels market a boost across the globe. The growing application of pressure sensitive labels across sectors like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and automotive have further enabled the market to reach out to a wider spectrum of audiences. The penetration of the packaging industry is considered a chief growth enabler for the market globally. The increased levels of international trade and the rising need for packaging materials have triggered the demand for pressure sensitive labels in the past few years. With manufacturers shifting towards the usage of greener labels which are compatible and biodegradable with glass and plastic materials, and do not contaminate the recycling process, the market is likely to witness a boost. Moreover, the implementation of strict environmental policies will further impact the demand for eco-friendly pressure sensitive labels positively in the long run.

On the contrary, the surging concerns over adhesives which are used in pressure sensitive labels are considered to restrict the growth of the market during the review period.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Segmental Analysis

The global pressure sensitive labels market has been segmented on the basis of technology, compositions, and application.

By mode of composition, the global pressure sensitive labels market has been segmented into face stock, top coat, liner, and adhesive.

The technology segment comprises solvent based, water based, hot melt, radiation, and others.

By application, the market constitutes of pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, automotive, and others. Among these, the flourishing food & beverages sector is estimated to offer impetus to the market growth. The steady expansion of the F&B sector along with the retail sector has been proven to be important for the steady growth of the market. The increased use of food packaging technology to facilitate the long-distance shipping has made pressure sensitive labels vital to the sector.

Regional Insights

The regions discussed here spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate the pressure sensitive labels market. The region is estimated to experience a rapid growth rate in transportation as well as in the E-commerce sectors. With the rising organized retails, the scope of warehousing solutions has widened which accelerates the demand for pressure sensitive labels in this region. The notable growth in the packaging industry and surging demand for F&B products are the top factors behind the growth of the market. Moreover, the robust growth in the automotive production coupled with the evolving industrial manufacturing sector, the market is presumed to gain impetus in the long run.

