Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years Including Players: 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, DowDupont Inc., and Collano Adhesives AG

Major trend being witnessed in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market is the shifting demand toward non-polluting adhesives such as water-based. Water-based adhesives, unlike the conventional adhesives are non-polluting in nature as they have lesser volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As a result, end-use industries across various nations are increasingly preferring these adhesives over conventional vehicles.

Based on technology, the pressure sensitive adhesives market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt adhesives. The demand for water-based adhesives is rising at a rapid pace, owing to the fact that these adhesives are environment-friendly in nature.

Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are non-metallic materials used to bind different materials, mainly on their surface, through cohesion and adhesion. Heat or water is not required to apply the adhesives.

The pressure sensitive adhesives market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging countries, particularly African and certain Asian economies. These countries have rapidly advancing economies, characterized by rising automobile and furniture industries, thereby offering lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market are The 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, DowDupont Inc., and Collano Adhesives AG. Other players in the market are Drytac Europe Ltd., Franklin International Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jesons Industries Limited, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Novamelt Americas LLC, and Scapa Group Plc.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

