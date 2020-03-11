Pressure Redistribution Pads Market SWOT analysis and Key Business Strategies, Demand & Forecast – 2028

Pressure redistribution pads or cushions help to prevent the development of pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcers can occur where the skin is in constant contact with the bones or the other hard surfaces. The pressure redistribution pads work by distributing or reducing pressure and friction force. Pressure ulcers also are known as pressure sores or bedsores and can occur at the buttocks, sacrum, coccyx, heels and other areas of the body when the body part is pressed against the hard surfaces or bones for a prolonged period of time, creating unrelieved pressure and the blood supply to these parts gets cut off. This restricted blood supply results in tissue damage or tissue death. Pressure redistribution pads dissipate the pressure over the pad to protect the skin from ulcers. The pressure redistribution pads are made mainly of silicone. Silicon is flexible and has the ability to redistribute the pressure and to protect the skin from bony areas. According to the National Institute of Health, the incidence of pressure ulcers in long-term care centers ranges from 2.2% to 23.9% while in home care settings, the incidence varies to 17%. The geriatric population are more prone to pressure ulcers.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7127

Pressure ulcers are classified based on the severity of soft tissue damage, the least severe to the most severe. The number of patients with hospital-acquired pressure ulcers is increasing with the rise in several medical conditions such as multiple fractures and cancer which require a longer hospital stay. The number of intrinsic factors such as obesity, increasing age and immobility also increases the use of pressure redistribution pads. Additionally, the patients who are in the wheelchair for a prolonged time are required to use pressure redistribution pads to prevent the development of pressure ulcers. Earlier, use of pressure redistribution pads prevented small ulcers from becoming blisters and infected wounds.

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market: Drivers and Restraints

A rise in the geriatric population increases the demand for pressure redistribution pads. Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers increases the market of pressure redistribution pads in the stated forecast period. Bedridden patients who are partially or completely immobile are also requires pressure redistribution pads. Cost-effectiveness and easy operation are the factors driving the market of pressure redistribution pads over the forecast period. Higher adoption by the users because of low technical complexity also contribute in growing the market of pressure redistribution pads in the overall forecast period. Other factors such as obesity also helps in the rigorous growth of pressure redistribution pads market. Whereas, lack of awareness among the patients in low resource regions restricts the market of pressure redistribution pads.

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market: Segmentation

The global pressure redistribution pads market is segmented on the basis of product types, end users and geography.

Based on product types, pressure redistribution pads market is segmented into:

Gel-filled cushions

Fibre-filled cushions

Air-filled cushions

Others

Based on end user, pressure redistribution pads market are segmented into:

Long term care centers

Home care settings

Hospitals

Nursing centers

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market: Overview

The overall prevalence rate of pressure ulcer is found to be 7.8% and they are most common in sacral and gluteal regions. Pressure redistribution pads is now a necessity for several patients who have been hospitalized for more than a month and for the individuals who are using wheelchair for the prolonged period of time. There are different types of pressure redistribution pads and cushions available in the market. Gel-filled pressure redistribution pads, water-filled pressure redistribution pads, air-filled pressure redistribution pads and many other types. Air-filled pressure redistribution pads or cushions hold the largest market share among all the product type because of easier availability and low cost.

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global outpatient rehabilitation service market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the leading market of pressure redistribution pads market due to better healthcare facilities and an increase in the number of elderly population. Europe holds the second largest market of pressure redistribution pads due to advancement in healthcare facilities and public awareness. Asia Pacific market has been expecting the growth in the near future because of the rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the patient pool. Middle East Asia and Africa show the delayed growth due to lack of availability of advanced products. Further, lack of awareness among the patients in these regions hinders the growth of pressure redistribution pads market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7127

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market: Key Players

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of the pressure redistribution pads are- Apex Medical Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Bos Medical International, Carilex Medical GmbH, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Karomed Ltd., Talley, Inc. Benmor Medical, TOGU GmbH and others.