Pressure Pumping Market | Global Growth rate, Application, Key Factors, Demand, Top Companies Players Review and Forecast To 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) conducted an exhaustive study to strain every quantitative and qualitative detail of the pressure pumping market scenario form 2017-2027. The analysis encompasses the historical briefings, current market scenario, market size, the economic factors affecting pressure pumping market growth and technological advancements.

Global Pressure Pumping Market Overview:

Increase in depletion in matured oil fields is rising the demand for pressure pumps. There is a need to implement a complex pumping system to drill into the shallows of the mature oil fields to procure oil.

This brings in the importance of drilling into unconventional onshore resources like coalbed methane (CBM), tight oil, shale oil which requires this specific drilling technique. Thus, increasing the demand for pressure pumps that use hydraulic fracturing.

The unconventional oils have high porosity and less permeability that makes the natural flow of oil difficult. The pressure pump plays a significant role in oil extraction over other conventional techniques.

The pressure pump is economic and is predicted to cause a dip in the oil price in the forecasted year.

Although the market research reports pressure pump market a good sector to invest, human health and security remain the major challenges associated with the pressure pump techniques. Environmental hazards like contamination of groundwater is another issue.

Competitive Dashboard:

China Oilfield Services Ltd (China),

Weatherford International (US),

Halliburton Company (US),

Schlumberger Limited (US),

Saipem S.p.An (Italy),

Superior Energy Services (US),

Baker Hughes (US),

Frac Tech Services International,

Trican (Canada) and

Calfrac Well Services (Canada).

Pressure Pump Market Segmentation:

The pressure pump market is segmented into well type and services.

Based on the good type vertical it is further c classified into land and offshore pressure pumping market.

Based on the services the pressure pump market is further classified into cementing, hydraulics and fracturing.

Regional Analysis of Pressure Pump Market:

In the US, North America is leading in the pressure pumping market. A CAGR of 2.6%. by 2021 is predicted for the North American pressure pumping market. An escalation from USD 26.29 Billion in 2016 to USD 29.94 Billion is expected. They are making an investment in R&D for innovation in the pressure pumping. Hydraulic fracturing service is observed to be the largest pressure pumping service in North America.

In Europe, countries like Norway, Netherland and the North Sea are contributing to the pressure pumping market growth. Recent oil reserve discoveries and an increase in energy requirement are the factors driving the European pressure pump market.

The Middle East is doing great in the pressure pump market as they have great potential to raise the market but minimising their dependency on the oil and gas market.

Intended Audience:

Pressure pumping Contractors

Pressure pumping Suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Industry Update:

July 2018, The leading global provider of high-pressure hydraulic service, Well Services LLC (US) announced its partnership with a special purpose acquisition company, Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation (US) to increase its fleet size to 17 spreads with 800,000 hydraulic HP approximately.

This collaboration targets launching of the next generation pressure pumping company with a Clean Fleet technology to make it a robust technology for end users.

