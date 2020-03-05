Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market size and Key Trends 2018-2028

Pressure infusion cuffs are designed cuff and bladder device used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids for rapid infusion into the body. These decrease the infusion time to a few seconds from hour taken by gravity fed blood infusion. The need for rapid infusion of solutions and monitoring of invasive procedures involving pressure are the prime applications of pressure infusion bags. The growing frequency of intra-arterial pressure monitoring and Swan Ganz catheterization procedures coupled with the need to retard the retrograde flow of blood is driving a large market adoption. The development of healthcare infrastructure especially trauma care units, intensive care units, and ambulatory surgical centers are driving a large market expanse.

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The development of technology such as the flush valve for regulating the flow of solution coupled with the miniaturization of monitoring devices, ergonomically design, growing use of polyester and nylon material and others is driving a large market. The growing cases of blood transfusion in emergencies coupled with the growing population of geriatric and immunocompromised population is driving a large market.

The restraints on the global pressure infusion cuffs market are the pressure on pricing owing to large market fragmentation, the high volume low value nature of the market which results in price being the most significant value proposition, lack of standardization, low awareness and others.

Pressure infusion cuffs Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate understanding of the latest market trends of the global pressure infusion cuffs market, the report is segmented based on applications, coupling mechanism, connectivity mechanism, material of construction, utility, design, end user, and region.

Based on applications, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Blood and Blood Products

Irrigation

Others

Based on size, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Up to 500 ml

Up to 1000 ml

Greater than 1000 ml

Based on material of construction, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Rubber

Polymers

Others

Based on utility, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented into the following:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end user, the global pressure infusion cuffs market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Overview

The global market for pressure infusion cuffs is extremely fragmented with numerous players dotting the scene. A close collaboration with purchasing departments of hospitals is necessary so as to drive distribution efficiency. The competition from manufacturers in pressure infusion cuffs based in China are driving the price downwards owing to attractive labor economics.

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global pressure infusion cuffs market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the global pressure infusion cuffs market owing to expanding healthcare sector and use of medical devices, and the emergence of China as a large manufacturing base for medical devices. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the pressure infusion cuffs market.

The North America pressure infusion cuffs market is expected to generate a sluggish growth owing to saturation with US leading the pressure infusion cuffs market. Europe market is led by Germany, France and the UK and is expected to be the third largest market.

The Middle East and Africa pressure infusion cuffs market is expected to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The poor healthcare expenditure of Africa is a deterrent of the growth of pressure infusion cuffs market.

Pressure infusion cuffs Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global pressure infusion cuffs market are VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, ERKA, SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd., Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG, Biegler GmbH, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG and others.