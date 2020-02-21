Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

QlikTech

SAP

SAS Institute

Alteryx

Angoss

Ayata

FICO

Information Builders

Inkiru

KXEN

Megaputer

Revolution Analytics

StatSoft

Splunk Anlytics

Tableau

Teradata

TIBCO

Versium

Pegasystems

Pitney Bowes

Zemantis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collection Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Supply-Chain Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Talent Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance & Credit

Banking & Investment

Retail

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Insurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

