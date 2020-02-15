Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2023

Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market

Acne is a common disorder that leads to formation of lesions or zits. The disease is characterized by overproduction of sebum due to high level of production of male hormone named as androgen during puberty. The hyperactivity of hormone leads to excess production of sebum. Sebum is an oily substance which is formed in the sebaceous gland, located just under the surface of the skin. Sebum is generally referred to as a natural skin moisturizer however, excess secretion of sebum leads to pimples. Acne is characterized by formation of nodules (large papules), comedones (blackheads and whiteheads), seborrhea (scaly red skin), scarring and pimples.

Acne is reported to be a common problem among teenagers with approximately 90% to 95% of the adolescent boys and 83% and 85% of the adolescent girls aged 16 years to 17 years being affected with pimples. This disease tends to get dissolved in the middle age of the life, however, 20% of adolescents can have acne that persists into the adulthood. According to the various esteemed sources in 2010 approximately 650 million people were affected with acne and acne was also indentified as the 8th most common disease globally.

Acne is known to occur due to various factors such as hormonal factors, genetic factors, psychological factors, diet and infectious agents. Acne cannot be cured permanently but anti acne drugs are commercially available in the market which can prevent scarring. Several medications available for the treatment of acne include retinoids, anti-androgen medications, hormonal treatments, benzoyl peroxide, antiseborrheic medications, keratolytic soaps, alpha hydroxy acid, salicylic acid and others.

Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market: Segmentation

The market for prescription antiacne drugs can be broadly classified on the basis of various drugs available in the market. Accutane (isotretinoin), Desquam-E(benzoyl peroxide), Cleocin T(clindamycin phosphate), Benzamycin, Erythromycin topical (A/T/S, erycette, t-stat), Retin-A (tretinoin) and Minocin (minocycline hydrochloride) are various anti acne drugs which are commercially available in the market. Apart from above mentioned drugs Tretinoin (Retin-A) is another popular anti acne treatment drugs which is available in topical, gel forms and creams. Additionally, all the aforementioned drugs do not require prescription and can be availed over the counter without doctors consult. However, Isotretinoin (Accutane) available in capsule form is the drug which is available on prescription only. Additionally, nowadays combination antiacne medicines are available such as BenzaClin that combines clindamycin with benzoyl peroxide for the effective treatment of acne.

Prescription Antiacne Drugs Market: Geographical Dynamics

The prescription anti acne drugs market can also be segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Currently, North America holds the majority in the global prescription anti acne drugs market. Dominance of this region was witnessed due to presence of large number of pharmaceutical manufacturer which allows easy penetration in the market, high awareness level among the population and increasing prevalence of acne. Recently, in 2012 Ranbaxy laboratories launched Absorica (Isotretinoin) capsules in the U.S market. This product is also a flagship brand of the Ranbaxy dermatology product portfolio.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to changing dietary habits, lifestyle and rising patient awareness. Additionally growing penetration of pharmaceutical giants in the Asian region would also increase the market share of Asia in the anti acne drugs market. However, side effects associated with the intake of anti acne drugs are a major factor that might hinder the growth of this market.

Ranbaxy Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson and others are some of the major players operating in this market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.