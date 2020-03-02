Prescribed Health apps Market Rising Trends, Global Opportunity, Application Share and Industry Size Analysis to 2023

Prescribed Health apps Market

According to studies in past five years the total growth of overall mobile apps was 38.1% whereas medical apps growth was 49.1%. The health app market is expected to grow annually at the rate of about 47.6% CAGR.

Prescribed Health apps Applications

The prescribed health apps assist in managing specific issue such as recovering from surgery and managing cancer related pain. These health applications allow monitoring patient’s daily routine by the professionals for critical health issues. All the medical records of a patient can be stored in a single device.

On a PatientView survey it has been found that 70% of patient groups believe that health apps to be useful in supporting patients in maintaining their own health.

Key Players

iHealth Lab. Inc., Bio Telemetry Inc., Air Strip Technologies, Apple, Inc. Sanofi, Life Watch AG, etc.

The Prescribed Health apps market is divided into following segments

Segmentation by type Operating System

-iPhones

-Androids

-Windows

-Others

Segmentation by Devices

-Diabetes management device

-multi-parameter tracker

-cardiac monitoring device

-Others

Prescribed Health Apps Market Outlook

Prescribed Health apps of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Prescribed Health apps Regional Market Information:

Globally, North America region is leading market for Health apps. North America dominates the domain of healthcare information technology i.e. eHealth or digital health. The technology growth in electronic health to smartphones apps in medical field has increased the market opportunity for personal healthcare apps. Furthermore the time taken to development and upgrade the applications have more reasons to ensure that the designed phase to optimized.

Europe region is also showing high growth in Health apps. European countries like Germany and UK are countries that are more into Health apps. Europe has played an important role in development of healthcare apps. The European commission has launched a public consultation on mobile health on Green paper, where users using health apps can comment on the barriers and issues related to the use of health apps. These are the few factors that help in increasing the growth of health apps in Europe.

