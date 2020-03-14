Prescribed Health apps 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report analyzes the global prescribed health apps market by operating system (windows, androids, iPhones) by devices (diabetes management device, multi-parameter tracker, cardiac monitoring device); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global prescribed health apps market is expected to at a CAGR of approximately 47.6%.
The major players in global prescribed health apps market include:
iHealth Lab, Inc.
• BioTelemetry Inc.
• AirStrip Technologies
• Apple, Inc.
• Sanofi
• LifeWatch AG
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Latin America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
Asia
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia
Pacific Countries
Australia
New Zealand
The Middle East& Africa
On the basis of operating system, the global prescribed health apps market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Windows
• Androids
• iPhones
On the basis of devices, the global prescribed health apps market has been categorized into the following segments:
Diabetes management device
• Multi-parameter tracker
• Cardiac monitoring device
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
…
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 BioTelemetry
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Technique Overview
10.1.3 Financials Overview
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.1.5 SWOT Analysis
10.2 AirStrip Technologies
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Technique Overview
10.2.3 Financial Overview
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.2.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3 LifeWatch
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Technique Overview
10.3.3 Financial Overview
10.3.4 Key Development
10.3.5 SWOT Analysis
10.4 Sanofi
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Technologys/Business Segment Overview
10.4.3 Financial Overview
10.4.4 Key Development
10.4.5 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Apple
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Technique Overview
10.5.3 Financial Overview
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
