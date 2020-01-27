Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.50% and Forecast to 2022

Press Release

Prenatal DNA sequencing is the method of DNA sequencing where DNA isolated from the blood of pregnant women to reveal the full genetic code of a fetus. It is useful in detecting disorders such as Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, and cancer.

The analysts forecast the global prenatal DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prenatal DNA sequencing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Natera

Market driver
• Increasing prevalence of cancer
Market challenge
• High cost of sequencing
Market trend
• Growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Genetic diseases
• Non-genetic diseases
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK 

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing number of research activities on human genomics
• Growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing
• Increasing M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Natera
• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED

 

