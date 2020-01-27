Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.50% and Forecast to 2022

Prenatal DNA sequencing is the method of DNA sequencing where DNA isolated from the blood of pregnant women to reveal the full genetic code of a fetus. It is useful in detecting disorders such as Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, and cancer.
The analysts forecast the global prenatal DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prenatal DNA sequencing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Natera
Market driver
• Increasing prevalence of cancer
Market challenge
• High cost of sequencing
Market trend
• Growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Genetic diseases
• Non-genetic diseases
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing number of research activities on human genomics
• Growing technological improvements in DNA sequencing
• Increasing M&A
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• BGI
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Illumina
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Natera
• Other prominent vendors
