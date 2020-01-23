PREMIUM DENIM JEANS 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 8.40% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Denim jeans are a type of trousers that are made of denim or dungaree cloth. They are very popular among teenagers and hold a major share as a fashion item in the clothing industry. Premium denim jeans have become one of the most important and fastest growing segments in the apparel industry. They are targeted at brand and fashion-conscious customers who are ready to purchase them at premium prices. They are available in many styles, designs, materials, and colors. Premium jeans deliver a style statement by significantly enhancing the fashion and aesthetic appeal of an individual.

The analysts forecast the global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global premium denim jeans market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of premium denim jeans.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• LVMH

• Gap

• Kering

• PVH

• Levi Strauss and Co

Other prominent vendors

• GUESS?

• DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

• NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS

• JACOB COHEN

• Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

• AG Adriano Goldschmied

• PAIGE

• 34 HERITAGE

• DL1961

• Giorgio Armani

Market driver

• Innovative product designs

Market challenge

• Fierce competition in the apparel industry

Market trend

• Recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

