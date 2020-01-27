” Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2027″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

A2P messaging indicates application-to-person messaging and P2A messaging is person-to-application messaging. In this ever changing world of communication technology, these two technology are gaining popularity because of secure, reliable, and cost effective communication. The most common uses of A2P messaging are bulk message, notifications, alerts, and mobile contextual marketing. It is imperative for enterprises to have insight into how the dynamics of A2P SMS market is changing. The most significant trend in A2P SMS market is emergence of new communication channels and the way supply chain is innovating to provide an improved customer experience.

Telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and vendors of A2P SMS market are working together to ensure continued functioning of A2P SMS. All these entities are making it easier for enterprises to include SMS in their business process. The A2P messaging industry is also working to build synergies between enterprises and communication application providers. It will assist enterprises to cater their customers with better quality.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market: Drivers and Challenges

Changing customer communication behavior is driving the development of the growth of premium A2P and P2A SMS market. In the current scenario, SMS remains a key mobile communications platform for enterprises to reach consumers and employees. It is less expensive, ubiquitous on devices, reliable, and quick.

The biggest challenge in the market is telecom operators are facing difficulty to understand the eco system of the market. Many operator sees no difference between P2P SMS and A2P SMS. This is because of the fact that technology remains same in both the communication mode (P2P SMS and A2P SMS).

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market: Segmentation

Premium A2P and P2A messaging market can be segmented on the basis of application, traffic, messaging platform, vertical and region. Application category includes inquiry related services, customer relationship management, notification and alerts, authentication service, and promotional and marketing service. On the basis of traffic, the market can be segmented into national and multi-country. On the basis of messaging platform, the market can be segmented into cloud API messaging platform and managed messaging platform. On the basis of vertical, the market can be segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, retail, healthcare, and government. Region wise, the Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Tata Communication Ltd., CLX Communication, AT&T, Infobip Ltd., Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, and Twilio, Inc. are some of the big players of global premium A2P and P2A messaging market.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is region is expected to have largest market share of global premium A2P and P2A SMS market. Presence of several OTT communication application combined with their adoption in enterprises at large scale is major contributor in the growth of the market.

North America region is second largest contributor in global premium A2P and P2A SMS market. The growth of the market in this region is driven by factors such as presence of prominent players, increasing need of A2P messaging platforms in BFSI industry, and the advancements in 4G and 5G communication technology.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Premium A2P and P2A messaging market Segments

Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for premium A2P and P2A messaging Market includes development of the market in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

