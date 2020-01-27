” Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2027″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.
A2P messaging indicates application-to-person messaging and P2A messaging is person-to-application messaging. In this ever changing world of communication technology, these two technology are gaining popularity because of secure, reliable, and cost effective communication. The most common uses of A2P messaging are bulk message, notifications, alerts, and mobile contextual marketing. It is imperative for enterprises to have insight into how the dynamics of A2P SMS market is changing. The most significant trend in A2P SMS market is emergence of new communication channels and the way supply chain is innovating to provide an improved customer experience.
Telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and vendors of A2P SMS market are working together to ensure continued functioning of A2P SMS. All these entities are making it easier for enterprises to include SMS in their business process. The A2P messaging industry is also working to build synergies between enterprises and communication application providers. It will assist enterprises to cater their customers with better quality.
Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market: Drivers and Challenges
Changing customer communication behavior is driving the development of the growth of premium A2P and P2A SMS market. In the current scenario, SMS remains a key mobile communications platform for enterprises to reach consumers and employees. It is less expensive, ubiquitous on devices, reliable, and quick.
The biggest challenge in the market is telecom operators are facing difficulty to understand the eco system of the market. Many operator sees no difference between P2P SMS and A2P SMS. This is because of the fact that technology remains same in both the communication mode (P2P SMS and A2P SMS).
Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market: Segmentation
Premium A2P and P2A messaging market can be segmented on the basis of application, traffic, messaging platform, vertical and region. Application category includes inquiry related services, customer relationship management, notification and alerts, authentication service, and promotional and marketing service. On the basis of traffic, the market can be segmented into national and multi-country. On the basis of messaging platform, the market can be segmented into cloud API messaging platform and managed messaging platform. On the basis of vertical, the market can be segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, retail, healthcare, and government. Region wise, the Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Tata Communication Ltd., CLX Communication, AT&T, Infobip Ltd., Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, and Twilio, Inc. are some of the big players of global premium A2P and P2A messaging market.
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific is region is expected to have largest market share of global premium A2P and P2A SMS market. Presence of several OTT communication application combined with their adoption in enterprises at large scale is major contributor in the growth of the market.
North America region is second largest contributor in global premium A2P and P2A SMS market. The growth of the market in this region is driven by factors such as presence of prominent players, increasing need of A2P messaging platforms in BFSI industry, and the advancements in 4G and 5G communication technology.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Premium A2P and P2A messaging market Segments
-
Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
-
Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Premium A2P and P2A messaging Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for premium A2P and P2A messaging Market includes development of the market in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Argentina
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
