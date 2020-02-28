Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Genetic Screening to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Test Type

Preimplantation genetic testing is done to find out specific genetic diseases within embryos. This testing is gaining lot of traction due to the increased risk of various diseases owing to the changing lifestyle. Various healthcare institutes, healthcare providers, and researchers are continuously researching on the preimplantation genetic testing to find new methods to eliminate various risks involved in preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Meanwhile, new technologies are also being developed to find all the possible genetic diseases and disorders. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global preimplantation genetic testing market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to experience strong growth. The preimplantation genetic testing market is estimated to reach US$ 575.0 million revenue by 2022 end. Due to the increasing awareness of preimplantation genetic testing to avoid genetic disorders, the rise in a number of healthcare providers and healthcare institutes providing preimplantation genetic testing are the influencing factors contributing to growth of preimplantation genetic testing market.

The preimplantation genetic testing market is likely to witness steady growth over the course of the forecast period. Preimplantation genetic testing is the procedure of testing embryos to identify genetic diseases or defects before implantation. Along with implantation of healthy embryo which results in the genetically healthy baby, the preimplantation genetic testing is done to eliminate the risk of structural chromosome abnormalities, Mendelian disorders, etc.

Request Sample here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=292

Among all other end users of preimplantation genetic testing, specialized clinics are expected to experience strong growth. Specialized clinics are estimated to exceed US$ 200 million revenue towards 2022 end. Meanwhile, hospitals are also expected to witness impressive growth in preimplantation genetic testing market.

Genetic Screening to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Test Type

Genetic screening is expected to be the highly preferred preimplantation genetic testing as compared to genetic diagnosis. Gaining nearly two-third of the preimplantation genetic testing market share in terms of revenue towards 2017 end, genetic screening is estimated to create more than US$ 100 million incremental opportunity throughout the forecast period.

Specialized Clinics to Account for Maximum Share

Among all other end users of preimplantation genetic testing, specialized clinics are expected to experience strong growth. Specialized clinics are estimated to exceed US$ 200 million revenue towards 2022 end. Meanwhile, hospitals are also expected to witness impressive growth in preimplantation genetic testing market.

Browse Full Report on Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market with TOC-

https://www.factmr.com/report/292/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market

North America is likely to emerge as the biggest market in the global preimplantation genetic testing. North America preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to surpass US$ 200 million by the end of 2022. Increasing adoption of innovative technologies and rising awareness about preimplantation genetic testing to avoid various birth defects among babies are some of the factors fueling the market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for preimplantation genetic testing. Owing to the presence of various healthcare institutions and hospitals providing preimplantation genetic testing and high awareness due to the various initiatives by the government is driving the growth of preimplantation genetic testing in Europe.

Competition Tracking

Key Players profiled in report are Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CooperSurgical Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP, Illumina, Inc., Rubicon Genomics, Inc., and CombiMatrix Corporation., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Genea Limited, Natera, Inc., Rubicon Genomics, Inc., and CombiMatrix Corporation.

For More Information Raise Enquiry Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=292

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/