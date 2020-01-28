Pregnancy Products Market – Adds New Dimension to Innovations

There are three categories of common skin conditions occurring during pregnancy: pre-existing, hormone-related changes, and pregnancy specific; most of these have been known to occur in the second and third trimester of pregnancy. Pre-existing skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and fungal infections may occur during pregnancy. Normal hormonal changes may result in benign skin conditions such as nail and hair changes, stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation.

Pregnancy specific skin conditions include plaque of pregnancy and pruritic urticarial papules. Other commonly occurring issues during pregnancy and postpartum include stressed legs, itching, sore nipples, and sagging skin.

One of the main factors driving the US pregnancy products market is the increase in fertility rate among the US population. And as the number of pregnancies rises over the coming years, the demand for pregnancy products is sure to grow.

The demand for products to prevent, control, or treat conditions such as itching, stretch marks, and sagging of the skin has been consistently high in the US and this has ensured the steady growth of the pregnancy products market in the country. The market is also fueled by the rising impact of advertisements by players across different media – magazines, television, newspapers, and digital media. The rapid growth of e-commerce across the US and easy access to pregnancy products has further aided the market.

The rising number of pregnant women in the U.S. and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of diverse products are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition, a substantial rise and the enhancement of the distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of the U.S. pregnancy products market in the near future.

On the other hand, the side effects of using some of the pregnancy products are projected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the emergence of new products is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market across U.S. in the near future.

However, the safety of these pregnancy products is a major concern among users. For instance, orally administered retinoids are known to be teratogenic and may cause several birth defects such as nervous system defects, craniofacial defects, and heart defects. Retinoids is also found in lower concentration in creams and lotions. As a result, the adverse side effects of retinoids could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.