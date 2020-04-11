Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market 2016: Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The Global Predictive Maintenance Market is rising with the increase in demand for transforming maintenance and reducing asset downtime. The rising dependence on Big Data and emerging concepts, such as the IoT is boosting the global predictive maintenance market. Additionally, the focus of organizations on reducing the operational cost is fueling the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

Predictive maintenance uses condition monitoring equipment to analyze an asset’s performance in actual time. A key component in this procedure is the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT depends on predictive maintenance sensors to catch data, understand it, and recognize if any area needs attention. Predictive maintenance uses techniques such as vibration analysis, oil analysis, visual inspection, thermal imaging, equipment observation, signature analysis, etc.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for global predictive maintenance market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Service Support & Maintenance System Integration Consulting

Solution

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Technique:

Vibration Monitoring

Oil Analysis

Visual Inspection

Shock Pulse

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Electrical Insulation

Performance Testing

Wear & Dimensional Measurements

Signature Analysis

Time & Frequency Domain

Non-Destructive Testing

Others

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

By End User:

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Transportation

Government

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Microsoft

Microsoft TIBCO

Uptake

Asystom

Ecolibrium Energy

Fiix

OPEX Group

Dingo

Sigma Industrial Precision

Augury

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

C3 IoT

Dell Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

PTC

RapidMiner Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric

Senseye Ltd

SKF

Software AG

eMaint Enterprises

Softweb Solutions Inc

T-Systems International GmbH

Warwick Analytics

