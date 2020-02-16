PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS IN BANKING GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION, GROWTH DRIVERS, CHALLENGES, KEY PLAYERS, SCOPE AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Predictive analytics, with the aid of various statistical tools and modeling techniques enable companies and enterprises make reliable estimations and prediction about the future opportunities and market risks.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Predictive Analytics in Banking will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Predictive Analytics in Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Marketing

Sales

Human resource

Operations

Segmentation by application:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Accretive Technologies Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

FICO

HP

IBM

Information Builders

KXEN Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Salford Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Predictive Analytics in Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Predictive Analytics in Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Predictive Analytics in Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Predictive Analytics in Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Segment by Type

2.2.1 Marketing

2.2.2 Sales

2.2.3 Finance

2.2.4 Human resource

2.2.5 Operations

2.3 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Predictive Analytics in Banking Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking by Players

3.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

