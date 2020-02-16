PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS IN BANKING GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION, GROWTH DRIVERS, CHALLENGES, KEY PLAYERS, SCOPE AND FORECAST TO 2023

Predictive analytics, with the aid of various statistical tools and modeling techniques enable companies and enterprises make reliable estimations and prediction about the future opportunities and market risks.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Predictive Analytics in Banking will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Predictive Analytics in Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Marketing
Sales
Human resource
Operations
Segmentation by application:
Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)
Large Enterprises
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3455805-2018-2023-global-predictive-analytics-in-banking-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Accretive Technologies Inc.
Angoss Software Corporation
FICO
HP
IBM
Information Builders
KXEN Inc.
Microsoft
Oracle
Salford Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Predictive Analytics in Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Predictive Analytics in Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Predictive Analytics in Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Predictive Analytics in Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Segment by Type
2.2.1 Marketing
2.2.2 Sales
2.2.3 Finance
2.2.4 Human resource
2.2.5 Operations
2.3 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Predictive Analytics in Banking Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking by Players
3.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Banking Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Accretive Technologies Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.1.3 Accretive Technologies Inc. Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Accretive Technologies Inc. News
11.2 Angoss Software Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.2.3 Angoss Software Corporation Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Angoss Software Corporation News
11.3 FICO
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.3.3 FICO Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 FICO News
11.4 HP
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.4.3 HP Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 HP News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Information Builders
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.6.3 Information Builders Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Information Builders News
11.7 KXEN Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.7.3 KXEN Inc. Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 KXEN Inc. News
11.8 Microsoft
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Predictive Analytics in Banking Product Offered
11.8.3 Microsoft Predictive Analytics in Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Microsoft News
11.9 Oracle
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3455805-2018-2023-global-predictive-analytics-in-banking-market-report-status-and-outlook
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com