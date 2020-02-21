Prediction by 2024 : Global 1,3-Butylene Glycol Worldwide Top Players Analysis, Demand and Trends in 2019

According to the study, the global 1,3-butylene glycol (1,3-BG) market is likely to grow from $127.8 million in 2017 to $178.5 million by 2024. Growing cosmetic products market and the growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. 1,3-BG is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics.

As per the findings of research, pharmaceutical grade occupied the larger share of the market, its usage in major industries, such as cosmetic, personal care, and food industries. Growing demand for skin care and hair care products and entry of large number of players in the food and beverages industry worldwide, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical grade 1,3-butylene glycol.

Globally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to remain the largest market in future as well. This is due to high demand for 1,3-BG in emerging economies of the region. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, attributed to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and significant growth in the cosmetics industry.

The chemical is a viscosity decreasing component and prevents the dying out of cosmetics. The best characteristic of 1,3-BG is its ability to stabilize volatile compounds such as fragrances and flavors fixing them in cosmetic formulations and to reduce the loss of aroma. It also helps in the preservation of cosmetics against spoilage by micro-organisms. Firstly, it has a very good distribution coefficient, which leads to a better efficacy of preservatives mixed into formulation, thus making it possible to lower the dose of the applied preservative. Secondly, it has an antimicrobial effect, which helps arrest the growth of microorganisms in products. Compared with glycerol, sorbitol, and propylene glycol, 1,3-BG is the most efficient polyol as antimicrobial agent.

Countries such as India and China have growth potential for 1,3-butylene glycol market in the region. The healthcare expenditure in these countries is still proportionally very low when compared to the developed economies of Europe and North America. However, the large population base and increasing disposable income exhibit strong demand for personal care products, thus increasing the demand for 1,3-butylene glycol.

