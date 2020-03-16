Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis by Trends, Demand, Recent Size, Share, Growth Analysis till 2023

Regional Analysis for Global Preclinical Imaging Market

the American region is expected to dominate the global pre-clinical imaging market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of established market players, increasing market demand for non-invasive, small-animal imaging techniques, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, and increasing funding to support preclinical researches. The market share of the Americas is majorly contributed by North America due to the presence of advanced economies such as Canada and the U.S., which have established healthcare sectors, and economies.

The European region is likely to account for the second largest market standing in the global pre-clinical imaging market. The market growth in this region is credited to increasing expenditure to support preclinical research, and enhance the diagnostic services provided to the consumers.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global pre-clinical imaging market. The market growth is attributed to the improved economic conditions in developing countries such as India and China, which is consequently increasing government initiatives towards the development of the healthcare sector in the region. Additionally, the increased investment from global market players in the various healthcare markets in the region is contributing to the growth of the preclinical imaging market in the region. The large patient population and the need for better diagnostic services are one of the major factors influencing market growth over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to account for the smallest share of the preclinical imaging market owing to the weak healthcare sector in Africa. The market share is contributed majorly by middle eastern countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, among others. Additionally, the political and economic issues in Africa are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. However, the growing efforts of the government to improve the healthcare sector to provide consumers with basic healthcare facilities is a driving factor for the market over the forecast period.

According to a detailed report offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), The Global Preclinical Imaging (IN-VIVO) Market anticipated to have held a market value of USD 2.01 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The factors such as technological advancements in molecular imaging, increase in market demand for non-invasive, small-animal imaging techniques, and the increasing investment by governments and market players to support preclinical researches are likely to drive the growth of the market. The need for improved diagnostic services is one of the major driving factors of the market, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the patient, and geriatric population is expected to lead the market growth over the forecast period.

However, strict regulations in preclinical research and development, and high installation and operational prices associated with preclinical imaging modalities hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The key market players present in the global market pre-clinical imaging are Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), MR Solutions (UK), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), LI-COR, Inc. (the US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Aspect Imaging (Israel), and Trifoil Imaging (US).

The global pre-clinical imaging market has been segmented into modality, reagent, and region.

Based on modality, preclinical imaging market has been segmented into magnetic particle imaging systems micro-MRI, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound, nuclear imaging systems, photoacoustic imaging system, and optical imaging systems. The optical imaging systems segment is assessed to account for the largest share over the forecast period.

Based on the reagent, preclinical imaging market has been segmented into preclinical CT contrast agents preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical optical imaging reagents, and preclinical ultrasound contrast agents. The preclinical optical imaging reagents segment is assessed to account for the largest share segment.

On the basis of region, the preclinical imaging market segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

