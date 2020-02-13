Precision Viticulture Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Precision Viticulture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Precision viticulture is precision farming applied to optimize vineyard performance, in particular maximizing grape yield and quality while minimizing environmental impacts and risk. This is accomplished by measuring local variation in factors that influence grape yield and quality (soil, topography, microclimate, vine health, etc.) and applying appropriate viticulture management practices (trellis design, pruning, fertilizer application, irrigation, timing of harvest, etc.).

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global precision viticulture market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the increasing awareness about precision viticulture practices. The wide acceptance and availability of guidance systems, especially in countries such as Australia & New Zealand, China, and India along with its growth potential is the major driver contributing to the penetration of the market in the Asia Pacific precision viticulture industry.

Global Precision Viticulture market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Viticulture.

This report researches the worldwide Precision Viticulture market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Precision Viticulture breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Precision Viticulture capacity, production, value, price and market share of Precision Viticulture in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Deere

Trimble

Topcon

Deveron Uas

Teejet Technologies

Groupe ICV

Tracmap

Quantislabs

Terranis

Ateknea Solutions

Aha Viticulture

AG Leader Technology

Precision Viticulture Breakdown Data by Type

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Precision Viticulture Breakdown Data by Application

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Precision Viticulture Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Precision Viticulture capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Precision Viticulture manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

