Precision Regulators Market – Top players are Norgren Limited, AutomationDirect, SMC Corporation, OMEGA Engineering

Precision regulator devices are designed to provide a stable pressure output of fluid, gas, and air in different industrial processes. These regulators provide precision in adjustment of pressure with recommended pressure range. These show the pressure of the content on pressure meters for easy measurement and pressure control. Precision regulators offer high levels of regulation accuracy, which is required to control and provide high stability under different operating conditions. Precision regulators are used in industrial applications such as gas mixing, air gauging, valve operations, and cylinder loading. Manufacturers are providing regulators based on their use such as general purposes, pilot operators, and precision. Pilot operator regulators are used to control high air pressure on industry level, which comes with compressed spring feature to provide the pressure control accuracy in regulators. Precision regulators offer functionality of general regulators and pilot regulators. Functionality of precision regulators depend on operating pressures, flow requirements, operating fluids and environments, operating pressures, and size and weight of regulators. Precision regulators are also used in the health care sector for regulating and controlling the pressure of chemicals and gases in manufacturing process.

Growing demand for accuracy and high pressure control regulators in enterprises is driving the precision regulators market. Precision regulators offer a variety of pressure ranges and flow options. This is expected to increase their usage in different industries. Increasing demand of precision regulators from different industry is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in the next few years. Electronic precision regulators are expected to adopt as new trend by enterprises to improve their production performance. Demand for electronic precision regulators is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to their flexible porting and compact design. Technological advancement in electronic precision regulators is expected to hinder the regular precision regulators market. Use of precision regulators according to industry requirements increases efficiency and functionality of regulators. This, in turn, is likely to boost the precision regulators market.

The global precision regulators market can be segmented based on regulator type, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of regulators type, the precision regulators market can be categorized into high flow precision regulators, miniature precision regulators, and subminiature regulators. High flow precision regulators are used for sensitive and minute changes in downstream pressure. Miniature precision regulators are utilized for high level resolution adjustment of set of pressures. Subminiature precision regulators are employed for their features such as stable output, self-relieving, and lightweight structure. Based on end-user, the precision regulators market can be segregated into construction, automobile, health care & pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and residential. In terms of enterprise size, the precision regulators market can be bifurcated in small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on region, the global precision regulators market can be classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for a dominant share of the global market, as major players operating in the market are based in the region and are expected to investing more in precision regulator market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to growing demand for secured industrial process, which depend on pressure regulators. Several leading companies plan on investing in Asia Pacific. Therefore, North America, Asia Pacific are expected to account for large share of the market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the precision regulators market include Ralston Instruments, Norgren Limited, AutomationDirect, SMC Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, and Beswick Engineering Co. Pte Ltd. Several manufactures are hiring local vendors for providing precision regulators to end-users. Local vendors are improving the market reach of manufacturers to increase the number of customers and retaining existing ones.

