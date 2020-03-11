Precision Medicine 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of precision medicine includes diagnostics and therapies, and the proportion of diagnostics in 2016 is about 68%.

Precision Medicine is used for oncology, neurosciences, immunology, respiratory and other field. The most proportion of precision medicine is for oncology, and the revenue in 2016 is 4.3 billion USD.

Germany is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 22% in 2016. Following Germany, France is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

The worldwide market for Precision Medicine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Precision Medicine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747879-global-precision-medicine-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

IBM

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Roche

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group

Intel Corporation

Biomrieux Sa

Cepheid

Qiagen

Randox Laboratories

Healthcore

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diagnostics

Therapies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3747879-global-precision-medicine-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Precision Medicine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Diagnostics

1.2.2 Therapies

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oncology

1.3.2 Neurosciences

1.3.3 Immunology

1.3.4 Respiratory

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GE Healthcare Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Illumina

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Illumina Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Roche

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Roche Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Precision Medicine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Precision Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com