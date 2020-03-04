Precision Farming Market forecast to 2026 explored in latest research

The global Precision Agriculture market is anticipated to reach over USD 13,016 million by 2026, According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the yield monitoring application dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

There has been an increasing adoption of precision farming across the world owing to the growing agricultural industry, and high-demand for food crops. The global precision farming market is driven by the increasing need to improve the quality of crops produced, maximizing crop production, and enhanced crop monitoring. Technological advancement along with government subsidies further boosts the market growth. However, high initial investment and lack of awareness limit the precision farming market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the precision agriculture market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high cost of labor, and the presence of large farmlands in the North American region. Increasing investments and subsidies in the agriculture sector by governments boost the precision farming market growth during the forecast period in the region. Increasing need to improve food quality and productivity along with increased industrialization of farming equipment further supplements market growth.

Various applications of precision farming include irrigation management, crop scouting, yield monitoring, weather tracking, and forecasting, field mapping, inventory management, and farm labor management. In 2017, yield monitoring accounted for the largest share in the global market and was estimated at $1,974 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits offered by yield monitoring such as reduced cost, improved yields, and enhanced decision making. Yield monitoring is further divided into on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Deere and Company, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., and AgJunction, Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Precision Farming Market Insights

3.1. Precision Farming – Industry snapshot

3.2. Precision Farming – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Precision Farming Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Precision Farming – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Precision Farming Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Precision Farming Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Precision Farming Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Precision Farming Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Precision Farming Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Precision Farming Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Hardware Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Automation & Control

4.2.1. Drones

4.2.2. Application control devices

4.2.3. Guidance system

4.2.4. Remote sensing

4.2.5. Driverless tractors

4.2.6. Mobile devices

4.2.7. VRT

4.2.8. Wireless module

4.3. Sensing devices

4.4. Antennas/access points

5. Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Web-Based/Local

5.3. Cloud-Based

6. Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. System Integration

6.3. Managed Services

6.4. Maintenance & Support

6.5. Consulting

7. Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Irrigation Management

7.3. Crop Scouting

7.4. Yield Monitoring

7.5. Weather Tracking and Forecasting

7.6. Field Mapping

7.7. Inventory Management

7.8. Farm Labor Management

8. Precision Farming Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Russia

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Australia

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. AG Leader Technology

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. AgJunction, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Agribotix LLC

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Conservis Corporation

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. CropMetrics LLC

Continue…

