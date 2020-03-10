Precision Farming Industry 2018 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Precision Farming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Precision Farming market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of technology, guidance technology held the largest market size owing to the early adoption of this technology by farmers. GPS-based auto-guidance technology allows growers to reduce the overlapping of equipment and tractor passes, thus saving fuel, labor, time, and soil compaction.

The Americas held the largest share of the precision farming market in 2017. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

The global Precision Farming market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco

Agjunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

SST Development Group

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

Dickey-John Corporation

Cropmetrics

Hexagon Agriculture

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Agribotix

Autocopter Corp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Precision Farming Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Farming

1.2 Classification of Precision Farming by Types

1.2.1 Global Precision Farming Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Precision Farming Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Guidance System

1.2.4 Remote Sensing

1.2.5 Variable-Rate Technology

1.3 Global Precision Farming Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Precision Farming Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Yield Monitoring

1.3.3 Crop Scouting

1.3.4 Field Mapping

1.3.5 Irrigation Management

1.3.6 Weather Tracking & Forecasting

1.3.7 Inventory Management

1.3.8 Farm Labor Management

1.3.9 Financial Management

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Precision Farming Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Precision Farming Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Precision Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Precision Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Precision Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Precision Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Precision Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Precision Farming (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deere & Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Deere & Company Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Trimble

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Trimble Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Agco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Agco Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Agjunction

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Agjunction Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Raven Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Raven Industries Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AG Leader Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AG Leader Technology Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SST Development Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Precision Farming Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SST Development Group Precision Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



