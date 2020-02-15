Precision Electric Motors Market – Demand from Automotive Segment to Push the Market at 12.7% CAGR

Precision electric motors are high performance electric motors having characteristics such as increased shelf life, reduced noise and reduced energy cost. In addition, the precision electric motors (brushless) offers easy installation and no maintenance cost. The market of precision electric motors (brushless) is expected to grow at a slower pace in North America and Europe. are high performance electric motors having characteristics such as increased shelf life, reduced noise and reduced energy cost. In addition, the precision electric motors (brushless) offers easy installation and no maintenance cost. The market of precision electric motors (brushless) is expected to grow at a slower pace in North America and Europe.

The demand for precision electric motors (brushless) is expected to rise due to the replacement of out-dated low efficient electric motors with highly efficient precision electric motors. In addition, the stringent energy consumption regulations and environment protection acts are the major factors that are driving the precision electric motors (brushless) market globally.

The growth of precision electric motors (brushless) market is primarily attributed to positive economic outlook and growing manufacturing industries in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia and several other countries in Asia-Pacific. The demand for electric motors is rapidly shifting from standard efficient electric motors to high and premium efficiency motors. This shift in trend is directly contributing to revenue growth of precision electric motors (brushless) manufacturers.

The global precision electric motors (brushless) market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific led the global precision electric motors (brushless) market in 2014 and also it is the fastest growing regional market.

