Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market was valued at US$22.69 billion| Key Players : Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Baldor Electric Company, Regal Beloit Corp., Nidec Corporation, and Omron Corporation.

According to a recent research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global precision electric motors market is expected to be worth US$52.22 billion by 2020. The report, titled “Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” estimates the overall market to witness a positive growth at a CAGR of 12.7% during the period between 2014 and 2020. In 2013, the precision electric motors market was valued at US$22.69 billion.

The report points out that the increasing demand for high performance motors has led to the growth of the global precision electric motors market. Precision electric motors are energy efficient with reduced noise and increased shelf life. The growing demand for precision electric motors owing to the increased production of motor vehicles, defense and aerospace equipment, home appliances, and other electric motor driven systems will propel the global precision electric motors market. However, the report cites that the higher cost of the precision electric motors will restrain the market growth in the near future. Increasing demand for industrial robots and the use of precision electric motors in medical diagnostic applications will open new opportunities for the overall market in the coming years.

The report profiles some of the key players in the global precision electric motors market such as Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Baldor Electric Company, Regal Beloit Corp., Nidec Corporation, and Omron Corporation.

The research study has been segmented as below:

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Type

AC brushless motors

DC brushless motors

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Application

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Household appliances

Defense and aerospace

Others

Precision Electric Motors (Brushless) Market: by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

