Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market: Demand and Growth Analysis to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Precast/Prefabricated Construction market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Precast Construction Market is a technology wherein the concrete and other construction material are mixed, cast, and cured in a controlled environment at manufacturing units. These prefabricated construction elements are then transported to the site location and assembled. Precast construction technology is used for production of custom-designed components, such as columns, slabs, walls, staircases, girders, and others. The increase in developments in precast technology along with dimensional accuracy provides architects and engineers with a choice of developing unique and breakthrough constructions of exceptional quality. The precast construction method also allows designers and engineers to plan for future construction projects as the components can be rearranged.

The Precast/Prefabricated Construction market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precast/Prefabricated Construction.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ACS Group

Balfour Beatty plc

Bouygues Construction

Julius Berger Nigeria plc

Kiewit Corporation

Komatsu Ltd

Laing ORourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Red Sea Housing Services

Taisei Corporation

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Breakdown Data by Type

Columns & Beams

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Staircases

Girders

Paving Slabs

Others

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

