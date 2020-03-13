Precast/Prefabricated Construction 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Precast Construction Market is a technology wherein the concrete and other construction material are mixed, cast, and cured in a controlled environment at manufacturing units. These prefabricated construction elements are then transported to the site location and assembled. Precast construction technology is used for production of custom-designed components, such as columns, slabs, walls, staircases, girders, and others. The increase in developments in precast technology along with dimensional accuracy provides architects and engineers with a choice of developing unique and breakthrough constructions of exceptional quality. The precast construction method also allows designers and engineers to plan for future construction projects as the components can be rearranged.

The global Precast/Prefabricated Construction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Precast/Prefabricated Construction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precast/Prefabricated Construction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACS Group

Balfour Beatty plc

Bouygues Construction

Julius Berger Nigeria plc

Kiewit Corporation

Komatsu Ltd

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Red Sea Housing Services

Taisei Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Columns & Beams

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Staircases

Girders

Paving Slabs

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Table Of Contents:

1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precast/Prefabricated Construction

1.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Columns & Beams

1.2.3 Floors & Roofs

1.2.4 Walls

1.2.5 Staircases

1.2.6 Girders

1.2.7 Paving Slabs

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size

1.5.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precast/Prefabricated Construction Business

7.1 ACS Group

7.1.1 ACS Group Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ACS Group Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Balfour Beatty plc

7.2.1 Balfour Beatty plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Balfour Beatty plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bouygues Construction

7.3.1 Bouygues Construction Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bouygues Construction Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc

7.4.1 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kiewit Corporation

7.5.1 Kiewit Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kiewit Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

