Precast Construction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2022

Precast Construction Market 2019

Executive Summary

Precast construction structures are produced by casting concrete in molds while constructing buildings, infrastructure, and others. These structures can be produced from molds of desired shape and size that are required at construction sites. The production of these structures is completely controlled and performed at the ground level, which provides safety throughout the project.

The analysts forecast the global precast construction market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global precast construction market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers demand for construction in key regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431266-global-precast-construction-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Precast Construction Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ACS Group

• Bechtel

• CSCEC

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• VINCI

Other prominent vendors

• Balfour Beatty

• Bouygues Construction

• Daiwa House Group

• Granite Construction

• Kiewitas

• Red Sea Housing

• Skanska

• TAISEI

Market driver

• Rise in demand for affordable housing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating raw material costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing trend of smart cities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431266-global-precast-construction-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global precast construction market in non-residential sector

• Global precast construction market in residential sector

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market Overview

• Precast construction market in APAC

• Precast construction market in Europe

• Precast construction market in North America

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increase in use of SCC in prestressed bridge girders

• Growing trend of smart cities

• Growing commercial buildings

..…..Continued

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)