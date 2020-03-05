Precast Concrete Market report for 2019 just published

The global precast concrete market size is anticipated to reach USD 149.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report Precast Concrete Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Element (Walls & Barriers, Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Paving Slabs); By Application; By End-User; By Region]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the non-residential segment dominated the global precast concrete industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income and construction & renovation of residential buildings drive the market growth. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and industrialization have increased the demand for precast concrete across the globe. The increasing need to reduce building time and costs, and growing demand for offsite construction support the market growth. Other driving factors include safer construction sites, improved durability and load capacity offered by precast concrete, and development of public infrastructure. The increasing investments by governments for enhancing public infrastructure and government premises further support market growth. Increasing demand in developing nations and growth in the global construction industry is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, and Japan, fuels the demand for precast concrete. Enhancement of public infrastructures such as parks, museums, and other structures by governments, along with growth in construction in urban areas would support the growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing construction sector and increasing disposable income drive market growth. The increasing trend of design and aesthetics, along with increasing government investments in the development of infrastructure supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Larsen & Toubro Limited, Kiewit Corporation, Bouygues Construction, Taisei Corporation, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Boral Limited, Forterra Pipe & Precast, LLC., Olson Precast Company, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, and Tindall Corporation. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater to the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global precast concrete market on the basis of the element, application, and end user and region:

Precast Concrete Element Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Walls & Barriers

Columns & Beams

Floors & Roofs

Paving Slabs

Others

Precast Concrete Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Structural Buildings

Architectural Buildings

Water and Waste Handling

Transportation

Others

Precast Concrete End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Precast Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

