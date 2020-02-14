Prebiotics in Animal Feed Market Driven by the Rise in Global Meat Consumption

Prebiotics, which are a type of functional foods, are used in animal feed for improving the digestive system, immune system, and overall performance of animals. Prebiotics are essentially nutrients that are used for the microbe population of the rumen of the host animal to be in balanced numbers for a few essential functions, especially preventing pathogenic bacterial colonization of the gut. In the recent past, the prohibition of antibiotics as growth promoters (AGPs) has necessitated the use of alternate methods to reduce bacterial pathogens, which are directly related to food contamination of animal origin foods.

The research report on the prebiotics in animal feed market is segmented on the basis of animal type and geography. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the segments and sub-segments of the global prebiotics in animal feed market for the forecast period.

On the competitive front, the report identifies the major players involved in the prebiotics in animal feed business, with insights into their financial standings, existing and pipeline products, research and development activities, and an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each of these companies.

The prebiotics in animal feed market was valued at US$213.9 mn in 2012. Due to the ban on antibiotics in animal feed, the use of prebiotics as growth promoters will lead to significant growth of this market, which is expected to display an 11.90% CAGR from 2013 to 2019. If the projected figure holds true, the market will be valued at US$461.3 mn by 2019.

Based on animal type, cattle and poultry are the two major segments of the global market for prebiotics in animal feed. In 2012, almost 60.8% of the overall market was held by the cattle and poultry segments collectively. Of the two, poultry held a larger market share and is expected to dominate the prebiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.

In 2012, the aquaculture segment accounted for about 7.8% of the volume production of prebiotics in animal feed. However, in the forecast period, the aquaculture segment of the market will lose its share due to recurrent deterioration caused by aqua feed oxidation.

On the basis of geography, in 2012, Europe held almost 40% of the global market for prebiotics in animal feed and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the search for alternatives to antibiotics, which are needed to prevent food contamination that impacts the quality of animal-origin foods.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit considerable demand for prebiotics in animal feed due to the increasing demand for high-quality meats, which is produced adopting measures that have less chances of food contamination. This is mainly due to the recent instances of outbreaks of food-borne diseases related with animal origin food, which have aroused consumer awareness for quality meat products.

Some of the major companies involved in the business of prebiotics in animal feed are Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra- Groupe Warcoing SA, Abbott Laboratories, and BENEO-Orafti SA.