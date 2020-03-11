Prebiotic Fiber Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Prebiotic Fiber Market Outlook: Certain food items, such as onions, bananas, garlic, apples, beans, chicory root, etc., contain a non-digestible part which passes through the human digestive system undigested if consumed. These non-digestible parts are often referred to as prebiotic fibers. Prebiotic fibers are fermented in the colon, where they disintegrate to feed beneficial bacteria colonies. Thus, prebiotic fibers aid the digestive system and reduce the chances of diseases by creating a healthy digestive system and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

By adding prebiotic fibers to a diet, immunity can be boosted and gut performance can be enhanced naturally. Prebiotic fibers also help to decrease obesity naturally. Two commercially accepted forms of prebiotic fibers are fructo-oligosaccharide and galacto-oligosaccharide.

Versatility of Prebiotic Fibers Impel Utilization in Different Food Products: Prebiotic fibers are non-digestible food ingredients that positively affect the body by stimulating growth and activity of the bacteria in the colon, thereby improving human health. The importance of prebiotics fibers has been known for a long time now.

In the world of highly processed foods, particular attention is given to the composition of the products consumed. Increasing investments in the food industry for innovating and developing new food products with prebiotic fibers and growing demand for nutritional supplements are important factors anticipated to impel the growth of the market in the years to come. Also, the emergence of prebiotic fibers as an alternative to antibiotics is also likely to assist the growth of the market.

Furthermore, shifting preference towards consumption of prebiotic fiber-rich products, among customers, owing to growing awareness about the health benefits of prebiotic fibers will give a boost to the market

Prebiotic Fiber Market – Market Segmentation: By Nature, the Prebiotic Fiber market is segmented into:Organic, Conventional, By Product Type, the Prebiotic Fiber market is segmented into:Galacto-Oligosaccharide, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Mannan-Oligosaccharide, Inulin, Other, By Application, the Prebiotic Fiber market is segmented into:Food and Beverages, Baked Foods, Dairy, Breakfast Snacks, Others, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Others.

By Sales Channel, the Prebiotic Fiber market is segmented into:Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Retail Stores Global Prebiotic Fiber Market – Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the global Prebiotic Fiber market are Benefiber, Prebiotin, Now Foods, Cargill, Sensus, Kraft Foods Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., KeVita, Maveron, Evolve Biosystems, Attune Foods, Indiebio, BioGaia, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Roquette America, Inc., FrieslandCampina Domo, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GTC Nutrition and Parmalat S.p.A., among others.

