Pre-mature Baby Monitoring Equipment Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028

Introduction

Premature births have become very common. Premature babies also called preemies require extra care than the full-term babies. Premature birth occurs due to infections, stress, chromosomal abnormalities, maternal age, and chromosomal abnormalities. Premature babies have weak immune system and underdeveloped parts that include the skin, lungs and digestive system. Technology advanced devices have been developed, which monitor the heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and temperature of the premature baby. More efforts are being put up by the manufacturers in order to develop equipment that function efficiently.

Also, equipment such as wireless camera system has been developed by the manufacturers, which remains contactless with the premature babies and detects their movement nonstop. It detects even the slight changes in the skin colour, heart beats, and movements of its shoulders. Moreover if the baby does not suffer from any problem and has a normal heart & breathing rate the baby is given Kangaroo care. This is a technique where the baby is held skin to skin contact with the mother for an extended time which provides the baby the apt temperature (warmth if the baby is cold and vice versa), protects from infection, increase weight gain and provides safety and affection. These equipment and techniques can save a lot of pre-mature babies from dying.

Factors Driving the Growth of Premature Baby Monitoring Equipment Market

The demand for premature baby monitoring equipment has increased due to increasing number of deaths of premature babies. According to GE health care, over 15 million pre-mature babies are born worldwide every year and more than 1 million children die. Rise in the demand for the equipment and cases of premature occurrences are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure is also playing a vital role in the growth of the market. The companies are providing technically advanced and efficient products which provide oxygen, maintain temperature, monitor the heartbeats and protects from cold temperatures.

Increasing birth rate in developing countries such as Asia pacific is driving the demand for premature baby monitoring equipment with the rising awareness. Moreover, the demand for premature baby monitoring equipment is going to rise globally with the rise in the population in countries such as India and China, which account for highest birth rates. Also, increasing prevalence of infections acquired in the hospitals in premature babies is further challenging the growth of the market. However, decreasing birth-rates in developed countries and poor approach towards the premature babies in the developing countries can restrict the growth of the market. Increasing investment and R&D will overcome the deficiencies for better alternatives for the growth for the premature baby monitoring equipment market.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global premature baby monitoring equipment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is the dominant market of premature baby monitoring equipment due to technological advancement, infrastructure and better health care facilities. On the other hand, Asia pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rise in the birth rates and increasing government initiatives. The government is creating awareness programs for providing better healthcare facilities for the children by increasing public expenditures. Moreover the manufacturers are investing on the premature baby monitoring equipment due to huge demand by the end users.

Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the global premature baby monitoring equipment market are Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic plc; CooperSurgical, Inc.; Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,, Novamed USA, Weyer, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, BabyBloom Healthcare, Novos Medical Systems, etc.