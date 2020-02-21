Prader-Willi Syndrome – Epidemiology Insights (2016-2028)

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a complicated genetic condition which can affect various parts of the body. During infancy, this condition is identified by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), problems in feeding, poor growth, and delay in development.

It begins in childhood due to which the patients develop an insatiable appetite, which can result in chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Few patients with PWS, especially those who are obese, also develop type 2 diabetes. Some common symptoms of this disease are floppiness, learning difficulties, behavioral problems, restricted growth, and excessive appetite or loss of appetite.

PWS is a common form of obesity and affects about 350,000 and 400,000 individuals worldwide. It affects males and females in equal ratio and occurs in all ethnic groups and regions in the world.

The report covers historical and forecast epidemiology of the disease in the seven major markets including the U.S., EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K.), and Japan. The report has been compiled by building an understanding of the disease, after reviewing numerous studies conducted by regulatory bodies in various countries.

