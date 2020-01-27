PP Pipes Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Kalde, Pipelife, Aquatherm, Pestan, Aquatechnik, PRO AQUA and Forecast to 2025

Global PP Pipes market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PP Pipes.

This report researches the worldwide PP Pipes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PP Pipes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PP Pipes capacity, production, value, price and market share of PP Pipes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kalde

Pipelife

Aquatherm

Pestan

Aquatechnik

PRO AQUA

Wavin Ekoplastik

REBOCA

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Bänninger Reiskirchen

Danco

Vialli Group

SupraTherm

DURO Pipe

Rosturplast

AGRU

Vinidex

ASAHI YUKIZAI

Weixing

Ginde

Kingbull Economic Development

LESSO

Zhongcai Pipes

Shanghai Rifeng Industrial

ZHSU

PP Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

PP-R Pipe

PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

Other

PP Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

Hot and Cold Water Supply

Heating Systems

Other

PP Pipes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PP Pipes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global PP Pipes Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PP Pipes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PP Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PP-R Pipe

1.4.3 PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PP Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hot and Cold Water Supply

1.5.3 Heating Systems

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kalde

8.1.1 Kalde Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.1.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Pipelife

8.2.1 Pipelife Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.2.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Aquatherm

8.3.1 Aquatherm Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.3.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Pestan

8.4.1 Pestan Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.4.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Aquatechnik

8.5.1 Aquatechnik Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.5.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PRO AQUA

8.6.1 PRO AQUA Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.6.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Wavin Ekoplastik

8.7.1 Wavin Ekoplastik Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.7.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 REBOCA

8.8.1 REBOCA Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes

8.8.4 PP Pipes Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

