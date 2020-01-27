PP Pipes Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Kalde, Pipelife, Aquatherm, Pestan, Aquatechnik, PRO AQUA and Forecast to 2025

Global PP Pipes market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PP Pipes.
This report researches the worldwide PP Pipes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PP Pipes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PP Pipes capacity, production, value, price and market share of PP Pipes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kalde
Pipelife
Aquatherm
Pestan
Aquatechnik
PRO AQUA
Wavin Ekoplastik
REBOCA
Fusion Industries
Weltplast
Bänninger Reiskirchen
Danco
Vialli Group
SupraTherm
DURO Pipe
Rosturplast
AGRU
Vinidex
ASAHI YUKIZAI
Weixing
Ginde
Kingbull Economic Development
LESSO
Zhongcai Pipes
Shanghai Rifeng Industrial
ZHSU
PP Pipes Breakdown Data by Type
PP-R Pipe
PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe
Other
PP Pipes Breakdown Data by Application
Hot and Cold Water Supply
Heating Systems
Other
PP Pipes Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PP Pipes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global PP Pipes Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PP Pipes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PP Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PP-R Pipe
1.4.3 PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PP Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hot and Cold Water Supply
1.5.3 Heating Systems
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Kalde
8.1.1 Kalde Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.1.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Pipelife
8.2.1 Pipelife Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.2.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Aquatherm
8.3.1 Aquatherm Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.3.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Pestan
8.4.1 Pestan Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.4.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Aquatechnik
8.5.1 Aquatechnik Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.5.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 PRO AQUA
8.6.1 PRO AQUA Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.6.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Wavin Ekoplastik
8.7.1 Wavin Ekoplastik Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.7.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 REBOCA
8.8.1 REBOCA Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PP Pipes
8.8.4 PP Pipes Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
