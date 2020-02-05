POWERED EXOSKELETON MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

New Study on “2018-2023 Powered Exoskeleton Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Powered Exoskeleton market is a wearable high-tech robotic device used for limb movement with increased strength and endurance. The rapid development of science and technology especially in the field of healthcare has paved a way for mitigation of neural, physical disorder by Powered Exoskeleton. Moreover, the concept of externally powered skeleton systems is widely adopted for Astronomy and Defense sector. Increase in physically challenged population, the rise in demand for rehabilitation therapy and adoption of this technology in military and defense are the actuating factors for the growth of this market. There is a demand for industrial robots in industries for carrying heavy weights which can boost the demand for this market.

Powered Exoskeleton is a capital-intensive market. Powered Exoskeleton powered by high-cost equipment and devices such as Electric Motors, hydraulics, pneumatics and so on which increases the cost of Exoskeleton. Heavyweight and height and the strict government regulation are the depriving factors for this market. The need of continuous fuel source is a limitation for the product and the market. Development of low cost and lightweight devices and adoption of this technology in space, healthcare, shipping industries, and government investment might be a huge opportunity for Powered Exoskeleton market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is growing with a significant growth and is dominating the global Powered Exoskeleton market. Adoption of Exoskeleton for various application such as medical, industrial and defense in the US region are motivators for the market. The APAC is emerging as a growing market for this technology due to increase in demand of Exoskeleton for military and defense sector.

There are many companies which are developing a prototype of Powered Exoskeleton such as Ekso Bionics, China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), Cyberdyne Inc., Honda, Noonee. Rewalk Robotics, Parker Hannifin, Toyota and ATOUN Inc. have already entered the market commercializing their products. The companies are focusing on new Powered Exoskeleton research and innovation, expansion M&A, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes a detailed market overview, Key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation.

Research Methodology

The market study of Powered Exoskeleton market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The Report is intended for Powered Exoskeleton manufacturer, Component manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Powered Exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Research and Analysis, By Mobility

2. Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Research and Analysis, By Type

3. Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Research and Analysis, By Application

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Powered Exoskeleton

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Powered Exoskeleton Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Powered Exoskeleton

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. PATENT ANALYSIS

2.3. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.3.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.3.3. CONCLUSION

2.4. REGULATION

2.4.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.4.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.4.1.3. CHINA

2.4.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASE IN PHYSICALLY CHALLANGED POPULATION

3.1.2. RISE IN DEMAND FOR REHABILITATION THERAPY

3.1.3. INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS

3.1.4. ADOPTION OF TECHNOLOGY IN MILITARY AND DEFENSE

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HEAVY WEIGHT AND HIEGHT OF EQUIPMENT

3.2.2. STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATION

3.2.3. NEED OF CONTINUOUS FUEL SOURCE

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. DEVELOPMENT OF LOW COST AND LIGHT WEIGHT DEVICES

3.3.2. INITIATIVE BY PRIVATE FIRMS TOWARDS SUFFICIENT ENERGY FUEL

3.3.3. RISE IN INVESTMENT BY GOVERNMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

3.3.4. INNOVATION OF REMOTE CONTROLLING EXOSKELETON

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL POWERED EXOSKELETON MARKET, BY MOBILITY

4.1.1. STATIONARY

4.1.2. MOBILE

4.2. GLOBAL POWERED EXOSKELETON MARKET, BY TYPE

4.2.1. FULL BODY

4.2.2. UPPER BODY

4.2.3. LOWER BODY

4.1. GLOBAL POWERED EXOSKELETON MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. INDUSTRIAL

4.1.2. MILITARY

4.1.3. HEALTHCARE

4.1.4. OTHERS (SPACE, SHIPMENT)

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

Continued…….

