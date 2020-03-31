Power Transmission Component Market 2019: Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Global Power Transmission Component Market Overview

As per the MRFR report, the power transmission component market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.55% during the assessment period. One of the primary factors contributing to market augmentation is the rapid refurbishment of the existing grid infrastructure across the globe. Power transmission refers to a movement of energy from its place of generation to a place of application. A transmission component is a product used in systems with moving parts from a power plant or an electrical substation.

A power transmission component is designed to perform long-term savings by providing an uninterrupted power supply. Further, a rise in the demand for power, coupled with rising awareness towards environment-friendly energy generation sources are estimated to promote positive market growth. Also, an increase in the investments along with favorable political and government support towards the expansion of cross-border electric networks is expected to promote profitable growth in the power transmission component market.

Segmental Analysis

The global power transmission component market is segmented on the basis of component, voltage, and current level by the Market Research Future (MRFR).

By voltage, the market is segmented into 132 kV, 220 kV, 440kV, 660kV, and >764 kV. The 132-kV segment based on voltage boasted the largest market share for power transmission component in 2017 and is expected to showcase noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

By component, the power transmission component market is segmented into transformer, isolator, insulator, circuit breaker, transmission line, transmission tower, and arrestor.

Based on current level, the market has been segmented into HVAC and HVDC.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the power transmission component market is segmented into North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). The global power transmission component market is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and commercialization in numerous developing countries across the globe. North America has spearheaded the global power transmission component market in 2017 and is expected to do the same during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The U.S. and Canada are likely to be the frontrunners in the country-specific power transmission component market, owing to major revamping projects for existing grid infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to proliferation in investments in the smart grid projects in countries like India, and rapid refurbishment and retrofitting of existing grid infrastructure.

Key Players

The power transmission component market currently exhibits a presence of numerous notable players who hold incredible market shares for power transmission components. Some of these key players, as profiled by MRFR include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider (France), Emerson (US), General Electric (US), Eaton (Ireland), Crompton Greaves (India), Toshiba (Japan), Sterlite (India), and Hitachi (Japan).

Industry Update

April 2019: ABB has developed a solid-state circuit breaker concept which meets the highest demands of next-generation power applications. It is a low-voltage circuit breaker concept that will prove to be a revolutionary product in the power application industry. The concept will be revealed to the public at the Hannover Messe in Germany. The product is estimated to be on sale in early 2020.

