Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Size, Growth, Overview and Scope 2022

Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022

GlobalData’s latest report “Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022”, offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global power conductors market. The report offers in-depth analysis of the market at global and key countries (Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan) level. The report analyzes the market value by voltages (if applicable) of transmission and distribution segments for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period. The report covers the drivers and restraints influencing the market, key upcoming projects, and the competitive landscape for respective countries and global market in 2017.

Profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented in this report. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses power transmission and distribution conductors market. Its scope includes –

– Growth analysis of the conductors market with a focus on market value, which is segmented by voltages at global and for key countries such as Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan.

– The report offers country level market size analysis with respect to market value for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) periods.

– It provides competitive landscape and key upcoming projects at global and country level for the year 2017. In additions, the profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented.

– Key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impact on the market are also discussed.

Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on the power transmission and distribution conductors market

– Develop strategies based on market developments in the market

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors within the market

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategies and prospects.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 8

2 Executive Summary 10

2.1 The Global Power Transmission Conductors Market Is Estimated to Hold an Aggregate Value of $29.5bn between 2018 and 2022 10

2.2 Brazilian, Indian, South African, and US Markets Drive the Growth of Distribution Conductors Market 11

3 Introduction 13

3.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Definition 13

3.2 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Types of Transmission Systems 14

3.3 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Types of Conductors 15

3.4 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Conductor Value Chain Analysis 17

3.5 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Market Segmentation 18

3.6 GlobalData Report Guidance 20

4 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global 21

4.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Market Overview 21

4.2 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints 22

4.2.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis 22

4.2.2 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis 23

4.3 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Market Value by Voltage, 2012-2022 24

4.4 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Competitive Landscape 29

4.5 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Global, Key Upcoming Projects 30

5 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada 31

5.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Market Overview 31

5.2 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 35

5.2.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Drivers and Impact Analysis 35

5.2.2 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Restraints and Impact Analysis 36

5.3 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Market Value by Voltages, 2012-2022 36

5.4 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Competitive Landscape 40

5.5 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Canada, Key Upcoming Projects 41

