Power Transformers Market 2025: Report focuses on the top manufacturers ABB, CG, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Power transformers are defined as static devices comprising two or more windings; they use electromagnetic induction to transform an alternating current or voltage system into a different system of current or voltage, which has been stepped up or stepped down for the transmission of electric power. Power generating utilities find it highly cost-effective to generate electric power at low voltage levels.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power transformers in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Europe is the second largest market, partly due to the replacement of aging infrastructure activities going on in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing market for power transformers, as the region is witnessing some of the largest T&D expansions being carried out due to rapidly increasing demand in countries such as India and China.

The Power Transformers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Transformers.

This report presents the worldwide Power Transformers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

CG

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Celme

Toshiba

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Hammond Power Solutions

Hyosung

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Jinpan International

Kirloskar Electric

KOTSONS

Layer Electronics

LS Industrial Systems

YangZhou Power Electric

MGM Transformer Company

SPX Transformer Solutions

Xian XD Transformer

Power Transformers Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid-immersed power transformer

Dry-type power transformers

Power Transformers Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Power Transformers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Power Transformers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

