Power Transformers Market 2025: Report focuses on the top manufacturers ABB, CG, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Power transformers are defined as static devices comprising two or more windings; they use electromagnetic induction to transform an alternating current or voltage system into a different system of current or voltage, which has been stepped up or stepped down for the transmission of electric power. Power generating utilities find it highly cost-effective to generate electric power at low voltage levels.
Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power transformers in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Europe is the second largest market, partly due to the replacement of aging infrastructure activities going on in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing market for power transformers, as the region is witnessing some of the largest T&D expansions being carried out due to rapidly increasing demand in countries such as India and China.
The Power Transformers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Transformers.
This report presents the worldwide Power Transformers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
CG
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Celme
Toshiba
Eaton
Fuji Electric
Hammond Power Solutions
Hyosung
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Electric
Jinpan International
Kirloskar Electric
KOTSONS
Layer Electronics
LS Industrial Systems
YangZhou Power Electric
MGM Transformer Company
SPX Transformer Solutions
Xian XD Transformer
Power Transformers Breakdown Data by Type
Liquid-immersed power transformer
Dry-type power transformers
Power Transformers Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Power Transformers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power Transformers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
