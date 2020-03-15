Power Transformer Market 2019 Global Industry Segmented by Cooling Type, Power Rating, And By Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global power transformer market that adumbrates aggrandizement for this market at 8.64% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 34,510.2 Mn by the end of forecast period. With global electrification and power backup rapidly becoming a reality, the demand, as well as market for transformers, is growing in countries where cities and villages are being electrified now or where arrangements are needed for power backup.

The distinctive factor supporting the global power transformer market growth is the investments in the energy sector due to the infrastructural developments. Other market drivers include growth in the renewable energy sector and growing demand for electricity for the consumer as well as commercial purposes.

Market Competitors

Burgeoning urbanization and industrialization have given rise to the demand for transformers in various sectors. In 2017, the global consumption of electricity went high up to 22,015 TWh and according to International Energy Agency, World Energy Outlook 2017, it has the potential to expand at a phenomenal rate of 30% by 2040. Furthermore, the aging infrastructure of transmission and distribution network needs overhauling for smooth operations of the transmission network. Various government initiatives to put up new power generation plants, mostly non-conventional plants, can speed up the growth of the transformer market during the forecast period.

Top Major Players:

ABB Ltd., (Switzerland),

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India),

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India),

Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea),

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Schneider Electric (France),

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany),

Siemens AG (Germany),

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (USA), and

Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Segmentation

The global power transformer market has been segmented on the basis of cooling type, power rating, and by region.

By cooling type, this market has been segmented into oil-cooled transformers and power-cooled transformers. Both of these kinds of transformers can transmit power over large distances.

Based on power rating, the market has been segmented into small power, medium power, and large power. Small power range has the capacity in the range of 100-500 mega volt-amps (MVA). The medium range power transformers have a capacity between the ranges of 500-800 MVA. The large range power transformers have the potential of above 800 MVA.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific segmentation of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC is spearheading the segment driven by the continuous need to update and upgrade existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to substantiate the growing demand for electricity. At present, the market has command over 42.76% of the global share. This act as a strong influencer and can help the market maintain its current position in the foreseeable future with a robust CAGR. According to the Asian Development Bank, the region needs USD 1.7 trillion a year to develop the infrastructure that includes transmission and distribution. China has crossed other countries in terms of investment as it is now actively increasing the high voltage electricity transmission to expand the electricity output to its coastal load centres.

Europe assumes the second spot with Germany in charge of the region. Various initiatives of the country have affirmed a refurbishment of the grids to achieve stability. The country has also implemented favourable regulations that are leading to robust infrastructural development.

Latest Industry News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has inaugurated two new transformers at the Suleja Transmission Substation in Niger State. 28 JAN 2019

Kyrgyz electricity distribution company JSC SeverElectro has announced a tender for $96 mn in order to purchase transformers. 17 JAN 2019

