Power Toothbrush Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Power Toothbrush Industry
This report studies the global market size of Power Toothbrush in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Power Toothbrush in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Power Toothbrush market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Power Toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes automatic bristle motions of high speed and oscillation to clean tooth. It (or rechargeable electric toothbrushes) provides superior plaque removal to regular manual toothbrushes. And because they provide the brushing action for you, many people find using power toothbrushes easier than using regular manual ones.
Europe in the largest market, has over 66% of the market share in 2016, and United States is the second market, with a market share of 13.9% in 2016. Europe and United States are dominating the market. In Europe, driven by Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden, dut to affordability among high disposable incomes consumers, preference for premium dentail care, and the concerted efforts of manufacturers in launching products utilizing advanced technology.
Asia-Pacific is the third market, especialy in Japan and China, respectively has a market share of 6.06% and 6.2% in 2016. In future, Asia-Pacific will drive the electric toothbruth market. with rising disposable incomes of consumers in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India, are expected to drive growth of electric toothbrushes over the next six years.
In 2017, the global Power Toothbrush market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Power Toothbrush market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Power Toothbrush include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Power Toothbrush include
Philips Sonicare
Oral – B (P & G)
Panasonic
Colgate – Palmolive
Wellness Oral Care
Interplak (Conair)
Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer)
LION
Waterpik
Lebond
Ningbo Seago
Risun Technology
SEASTAR Corporation
Minimum
Dretec
JSB Healthcare
Brush Buddies
AEG
Sonic Chic
Brio Product
Market Size Split by Type
Rechargeable
Battery
Market Size Split by Application
Adults
Children
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Power Toothbrush market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Power Toothbrush market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Power Toothbrush manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Power Toothbrush with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Power Toothbrush submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
