Power Tools 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.77% and Forecast to 2021

Power tools are mechanical or electromechanical equipment that draw electricity from an external power source, without the application of manual labor to achieve a specific action. Power tools are commonly used in the construction and manufacturing industries to perform activities such as drilling, sawing, grinding, screwing, and cutting. However, application areas for power tools are diverse and wide, depending on the end-user and the industry. Power tools are used to increase the efficiency of manual operations, thereby increasing worker productivity and saving time. There are also several end-user applications that require the use of customized power tools to perform specific tasks.

The analysts forecast the global power tools market to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power tools market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482089-global-power-tools-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Power Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apex Tool Group

• Makita

• Robert Bosch

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Techtronic Industries

Other prominent vendors

• ANDREAS STIHL

• Atlas Copco

• C. & E. Fein

• CHERVON (China) Trading

• Emerson Electric

• Evolution Power Tools

• Hilti

• Hitachi Koki

• Illinois Tool Works

• INTERSKOL

• JET Tools

• Josch Group

• Master Air Tool

• Nemo Power Tools

• Panasonic

• Positec Tool

• Snap-on

• Triton Tools

Market driver

• Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in prices of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Wireless battery charging technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482089-global-power-tools-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Market overview

• Global electric power tools market

• Global pneumatic power tools market

• Global engine-driven power tools and others market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Wireless battery charging technology

• Switch from Ni-Cd to Li-ion battery chemistry

• Product innovations in power tools market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Apex Tool Group

• Makita

• Robert Bosch

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Techtronic Industries

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com