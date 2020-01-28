Power Supply Market: Rising adoption of homes and building automation systems fuels demand

Global Power Supply Market: Overview

The global market for power supply is prognosticated to witness notable growth in the years to come because of the rise in number of consumer demand for lighting systems that are energy-efficient. The power supply market is a market comprising of the basic commodity i.e. electricity. Further commodities in an electric market is basically comprised of energy and power. Power is the rate of metered electricity transfer at net rates and is measured in megawatts or MW. Whereas energy is basically the electricity flowing through a metered point for a specific period of time and is measured in megawatt-hours or MWh.

There are different variations to the global power supply market in terms of output power, type, and vertical. Based on classification by vertical, the market for power supply is divided into industrial, food and beverages, lighting, transportation, military and aerospace, medical and healthcare, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. On the basis of power type, the power supply market is categorized into DC-DC and AC-DC. With regard to output power, the market is segmented into high output, medium output, and low output power.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global power supply market with major focus on market dynamics. It also includes market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The above presented report also offers geographical and other segmentation of the market.

Global Power Supply Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for power supply is accelerated by a number of factors namely the rising adoption of homes and building automation systems. With the rise in disposable incomes of people all around the world, the need and demand for better lighting also increased. Not only this, there has been a rising concern for environment protection and this, further encouraged the demand for energy efficient power supplies all around the world.

Besides, the emerging telecommunication sector is also based mostly out of power supply. Thus, the dependency of telecommunication sector on power supply department is also on the rise. This, in turn is further estimated to augment the growth of the power supply market in the coming years.

However, the increasing adoption of high-voltage direct current or HDVC and the promotion and adoption of renewable energy resources may hamper future growth of the AC-DC power supply in market. Apart from that the safety standards imposed by government of different regions and their regulatory measure may also restrict the growth of the power supply market in the long run.

Nevertheless, the rise in need for power supply in healthcare and medical device market is prognosticated to boost the overall growth of the power supply market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction and adoption of LED lights which are both energy efficient and cost effective may also accelerate the growth of the global power supply market in the future years.

Global Power Supply Market: Regional Analysis

The global power supply market could be segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Trends prevalent across these regions are studied in detail. Furthermore, the impact of prevailing government policies and economic trends on demand witnessed in these regions is also examined in detail.

Global Power Supply Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent players of the global power supply market are Lite-On Power System Solutions, Phoenix Contact, Murata Power Solutions, Delta Electronics, and XP Power. The report studies in detail the various strategies that are adopted by these companies and gauges the impact of the same on the overall market. It also conducts analyses to study strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled.