Power Stacker Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2019 – 2029 | FMI Report | Toyota Industries Corporation

Power Stacker Market: Introduction:

A power stacker is a lifting equipment used to lift and lower heavy objects with ease and safety. It is used in distribution, warehousing and general material handling industries and also used for loading /unloading of goods or for ordinary pallet stacking. In a power stacker a person operates the pallet jack with the help of a lift truck for loading and unloading operations. Some of the power stacker have a mechanism to reach the load like pantograph, which enables the forks to reach out to pick up or put away palletized loads in warehouse racking. However, most of the power stackers have counterbalanced lift trucks.

Furthermore, power stackers can increase the efficiency and productivity of any inventory or warehouse by reducing the lead time and operating cost. It can also can handle the heavy duty loads effectively in a safe and secure manner compare to manual handling equipment. The power stacker can be of various types including, pedestrian-operated, stackers with driver platform, stand-in power stackers and rider-seated power stackers. The power sacker can enhanced product safety, reduced labor requirement, increased efficiency & productivity and reduced goods loading and unloading time in the workstations.

Power Stacker Market: Dynamics:

The power stacker increases the overall productivity of a warehouse environment, with relatively more safety and convenience than the manual stackers with an economical price point. Furthermore, the power stacker offers easy storage, transportation, and optimized loading and unloading operations in a warehouse or distribution center. The ease of move and use of the power stacker required semi-skilled labor to operate the vehicle and offering time reduction in loading and unloading. The growing industrial sector across the globe projected to increase the need of distribution centers and warehouses, which is estimated to push the growth of power stackers over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the automation of warehouses and storage facilities is increasing at a significant rate in emerging countries. Also, the government regulations about workers safety and increasing labor costs in developing countries expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global power stacker market during the forecast period. However, the high maintenance cost and initial investment of power stacker anticipated to hinder the growth of power stacker market over the forecast period.

Power Stacker Market: Segmentation:

Power stacker market can be segmented into type, application, load capacity, maximum lifting capacity and region.

On the basis of type, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Pedestrian-operated Power Stacker

Stackers with Driver Platform

Stand-In Power Stackers Stacker

Rider-Seated Power Stackers

On the basis of application, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Lifting equipment’s

Placing equipment’s

Transporting loads

Shifting equipment’s

On the basis of load capacity, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Less than 1 tons

1 – 1.5 tons

5 – 2.0 tons

More than 2.0 tons

On the basis of maximum lifting height, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Less than 1.5 meters

5 – 3 meters

3 – 4.5 meters

5 – 6 meters

More than 6 meters

Power Stacker Market: Regional Outlook:

Europe is expected to account for a prominent share in the global power stacker market owing to stringent government regulations for material handling by European Commission. Growing awareness regarding workers safety, lowering the lead time, efficient operations, among other factors to drive the North America power stacker market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing number of warehouses, distribution centers, etc. in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to growing construction and automotive industry in region, creating demand for new power stackers over the forecast period. The increasing number of warehouses and various end use industries in Middle East & Africa and Latin America driving the power stacker market in the regions.

Power Stacker Market: Market Participants:

