Power Rental Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Power Rental Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

— Power Rental Services Market 2018

Power rental services are the additional services which a vendor provides to the client, apart from making a generator and other accessories available for rent. These services enhance the customer satisfaction and reduce the downtime and operational costs incurred due to poor maintenance/planning. The market encompasses services, such as pre-inspection, remote monitoring, fuel management, equipment testing, and contingency planning. Power rental equipment provides essential support to businesses and consumers during power outages. Diesel and gas generators are common forms of this equipment. In addition, power rental generators are being used as base load or as a standby application, depending on the industry needs.

The analysts forecast the global power rental services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power rental services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Global Power Rental Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aggreko

• APR Energy

• Atlas Copco

• United Rentals

Other prominent vendors

• BPC Power Rentals

• Cummins

• Doosan Portable Power

• Energyst

• Generac Power Systems

• Herc Rentals

• HIMOINSA

• J C Bamford Excavators

• Kohler

• Multiquip

• PR POWER

• Sunbelt Rentals

• Wacker Neuson

Market driver

• Increasing power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Market challenge

• Rise in distributed energy and microgrids to improve grid flexibility.

Market trend

• Increase in use of gas generators for rental power.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Global power rental services market by geography

• Power rental services market in Americas

• Power rental services market in EMEA

• Power rental services market in APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

• Global power rental services market by end-user

• Global power rental services market in utility sector

• Global power rental services market in oil and gas sector

• Global power rental services market in industrial sector

• Global power rental services market in others sector

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increase in use of gas generators for rental power

• Growing power rental market

• Adoption of hybrid power generators

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Aggreko

• APR Energy

• Atlas Copco

• United Rentals

Continued…..

