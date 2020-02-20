Power Rental Market is projected to Reach $16,855.5 Million by 2023 | Top Players Aggreko, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., United Rentals, Cummins Inc., Hertz, Atlas Copco, Al Faris Group, Quippo Construction Equipment Ltd.

Global power rental market is projected to reach $16,855.5 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Upsurge in the demand from the events and entertainment industry and power needs in the natural disaster-affected regions are some of the factors driving the power rental market growth. Power rentals are temporary power sources; they are usually diesel or gas based and are available in a variety of power ratings in the market. They are rented for both short and long durations, ranging from months to years.

Diesel-based generators held the largest share in the power rental market during the historical period and are estimated to contribute more than 75.0% share to the market in 2017. The wide prevalence of diesel-based generators can be attributed to their relatively reasonable cost, long life, and low maintenance requirement as compared to other generators.

During the forecast period, the power rental market is expected to witness the highest growth, of 11.0% CAGR, in the MEA region. This can be attributed to the growing utilities sector, increasing number of construction projects, power grid unavailability in remote locations, extreme weather events, and post-disaster emergencies in the region. Also, the region is expected to continue holding the largest share, of more than 30.0%, in the power rental market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global power rental market are Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., United Rentals Inc., Cummins Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ashtead Group PLC, Al Faris Group, and Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited.

