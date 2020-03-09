Power Rental Market 2019 Future Trends, Target Audience, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Power Rental Market estimated to be worth US $ 21,765.1 Mn by 2023 due to increasing use of rented generators across industries. The power rental is an economic activity where generator sets are given on rent for the power generation, and that runs on any fuel. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global power rental market that estimates climb for this market at 9.06% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

Power Rental Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:

Aggreko PLC (UK), APR Energy (USA), Ashtead Group PLC (UK), Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V. (The Netherlands), Caterpillar Inc. (USA), Cummins, Inc. (USA), Herc Rentals Inc. (USA), L.M. Generating Power Co. Ltd. Ltd (Canada), Speedy Hire Plc. (UK), and United Rentals Inc. (USA).

Global Power Rental Market Overview

The power rental is defined as renting of generator sets for the power generation and that runs on gas, diesel, or any other fuel. They are used in various industrial and commercial applications. Shortage of power supply, will ultimately increase in the use of power rental equipment. This will lead to the growth of this market. In India, the demand of electricity has always been more than the supply, which causes problems for many industries.

Observing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It inspects the strategies of the key players in the market and reflects the competitive developments like joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R&D) in the market. This report also encompasses insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is flourishing. It features the list and description of untapped regions which could be the potential markets in the future.

The most important factor for the global power rental market growth is increasing the use of rented generators in various industrial and commercial applications. Other factors that favor market growth include a shortage of power supply and an increase in the use of power rental equipment.

Power Rental Industry Segmental Overview

The global power rental market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and fuel type, lastly, regions.

The application-based segmentation segments this market into the base load, peak shaving, and stand by power.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into construction, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, shipping, utilities, and others.

By fuel type, the market has been segmented into diesel, gas, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global power rental market segments the market into the regional markets namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and rest of the world (RoW).

Latest Industry News

Altaaqa Global Caterpillar Rental Power, temporary power services specialist, will now, be known as Altaaqa Global Energy Services. They are set to venture into various activities beyond the power rental business. 3 FEB 2019

Leading Australian equipment hire leader Kennards Hire has acquired the specialist temporary power rental company Power Distribution Rentals (PDR). 25 OCT 2018

